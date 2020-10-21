Apple's new iPhone 12 Pro will be available to buy in just two days and the hype train is in full flow right now. As ever, the cameras in the new iPhone are getting a ton of attention because of the changes Apple has made. But what happens when you put an iPhone 12 Pro in the hands of a professional? You get stunning portrait images.

Photographer Aundre Larrow took an iPhone 12 Pro to capture "friends and family that have spent most of 2020 quarantined together" and the results speak for themselves.

Larrow did capture something that a lot of us have been saying for years, though – phone cameras are great right now and they have been for years. You probably aren't going to see huge game-changing improvements anymore.