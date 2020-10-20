Every year photographer Austin Mann takes the latest iPhone somewhere photogenic and and creates magic. He's been at it again, this time taking an iPhone 12 Pro to Glacier National Park in Montana. And ever, the photos he brought back are breathtaking.

I very much recommend checking out the full blog post that goes into detail about how the photos were taken and with what settings. It's a great read, even if the most complicated photos you take is of a child trying to fill its face with birthday cake.

An example of Mann's findings comes courtesy of the added Dark Mode support for the ultra wide sensor.

Below is a 30-second exposure shot on a tripod with nearly no visible light. For context, I couldn't see the blue or green colors with my naked eye, so I found this shot to a great demonstration of how Night mode and the new Wide lens work together. Notice the cloud movement over the 30-second exposure.

And the image?