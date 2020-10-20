What you need to know
- Photographer Austin Mann has published the results of his iPhone 12 testing.
- He took an iPhone 12 Pro to Glacier National Park in Montana.
- The results are breathtaking.
Every year photographer Austin Mann takes the latest iPhone somewhere photogenic and and creates magic. He's been at it again, this time taking an iPhone 12 Pro to Glacier National Park in Montana. And ever, the photos he brought back are breathtaking.
I very much recommend checking out the full blog post that goes into detail about how the photos were taken and with what settings. It's a great read, even if the most complicated photos you take is of a child trying to fill its face with birthday cake.
An example of Mann's findings comes courtesy of the added Dark Mode support for the ultra wide sensor.
Below is a 30-second exposure shot on a tripod with nearly no visible light. For context, I couldn't see the blue or green colors with my naked eye, so I found this shot to a great demonstration of how Night mode and the new Wide lens work together. Notice the cloud movement over the 30-second exposure.
And the image?
Amazing stuff and perhaps a reason to upgrade to iPhone 12 Pro alone.
Just like last year, when I first compared non-Night mode shots to Night mode shots, the results are not even in the same league. What software is doing with Night mode is truly a night and day difference. In one test, I found the Ultra Wide with Night mode on the iPhone 12 Pro captured a beautiful image where the Ultra Wide without Night mode on the iPhone 11 Pro rendered a mostly black frame full of noise.
Again, go read the full post over on Mann's site for more examples of what these cameras can do.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Gold iPhone 12 Pro buyers get a special fingerprint-resistant coating
It turns out that there might be one iPhone 12 Pro to rule them all, and it's coated in gold. Sort of.
The Fluora LED Houseplant adds magic to any home, no green thumb needed
Want to add a touch of magic to your home? Then you should check out the Fluora LED Magic Houseplant, live now on Kickstarter until November 20, 2020.
This AirTags video shows how awesome colorful little pucks could be
AirTags are surely going to be announced eventually, but will they come in different colors? Let's hope so!
These are the best iPhone 12 Pro cases you can get right now
Apple has announced the iPhone 12 Pro, and there are already plenty of great cases to go along with it. Here are our favorites!