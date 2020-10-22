Apple's iPhone 12 Pro will go on sale in a matter of hours and some lucky people have already spent time with them. One of those is aerial photographer Toby Harriman and he spent that time very wisely indeed. There's a whole web page full of video and photos to prove it.

The arrival of iPhone 12 Pro marks the first handset that can record 4K HDR video and the results are already looking mightily impressive.

You can find all of the media over on Planet Unicorn along with some background on how this all came about.