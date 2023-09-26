Apple podcasts gets new haul of shows for Apple Music, News Plus subscribers, and more

Apple is adding more than 100 new podcasts to its Apple Podcasts app for subscribers of Apple Music, Apple News Plus, and apps like Calm and Lingokids.

In a press release, the company confirmed that, from today, “subscribers to Apple Music, Apple News+, Calm, and Lingokids can access over 60 original podcasts, including more than 2,500 musically rich episodes from Apple Music Radio.”

That’s just the start, with a new show coming to Podcasts every week in the fall. They’ll be from apps and services and available freely to subscribers of those entities, thanks to a feature that lets you connect your subscriptions to those apps. For instance, if you’re an Apple Music subscriber, you’ll be able to listen to those 2,500 Apple Music Radio shows within your subscription. Apple News Plus subscribers will get narrated articles from Apple News Plus publishers directly in the Podcasts app.

“Listeners with in-app subscriptions to eligible apps will have their subscriptions automatically connected the next time they open Apple Podcasts,” Apple states, meaning listeners should enjoy a seamless experience. However, there is also an option to connect your subscription manually. Apple says that “once a subscription is connected, listeners can browse all of the podcasts available to them from the Library tab.

Coming soon to Podcasts

From October, listeners will be able to connect their subscriptions to the following: Bloomberg, Curio, L’Équipe, Mamamia, Sleep Cycle, The Economist, The Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, WELT News, and Zen.

You’ll need the latest iOS 17 update on your iPhone to access the new shows. While today’s announcement isn’t groundbreaking, it’s definitely a nice bonus for existing subscribers of these services who’ll be able to enjoy audio content for some of their favorite outlets, be that news, music, or anything else.