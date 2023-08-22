Apple Podcasts is giving creators advanced subscription insights and more

Apple has announced new analytics tools that are designed to help creators track how their shows are performing in Apple Podcasts Connect.

The new tools are available for free to all creators and are designed to help them understand how well their podcast subscriptions are performing, including the tracking of free trials.

Subscriptions allow podcast creators to monetize their shows, offering things like ad-free episodes as well as bonus content and other features.

Listen up, podcasters

Apple announced the new feature via a blog post on its podcaster website, saying that "with subscription analytics in Apple Podcasts Connect, creators can see how listeners engage with their premium subscriptions on Apple Podcasts."

The announcement continues, explaining that "once a subscription is selected from the updated Analytics tab, creators can use the Overview tab to see how many listeners started a free trial, the number of paid subscriptions, the percentage of listeners who convert from a free trial to a paid subscription, and the estimated proceeds generated from their subscriptions."

The new analytics go further, allowing creators to see breakdowns of how their subscribers break down in terms of country or region, including by subscription status as well as whether those subscriptions are monthly or annual ones.

The Trends tab also features more information including a visualization tool that gives further insights into the performance of podcast subscriptions.

"For example, creators can filter the Trends tab by Active Subscriptions to view a visual breakdown of subscribers by Subscription Status, such as those who are in their first year versus those who have been subscribed for more than one year," Apple explains. "Creators can also use the Trends tab to view their Subscription Events, such as Activations, Cancellations, and Renewals, and filter Sales on the Trends tab by Subscription Duration to see the breakdown of estimated proceeds generated by monthly versus yearly subscriptions."