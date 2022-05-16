Podcasters now have more ways to offer their listeners a subscription to their show on Apple Podcasts.

Today, Apple announced that it is adding annual subscription plans to Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. With the addition, podcasters will now be able to offer their listeners an annual subscription option alongisde the existing monthly subscription option in the Apple Podcasts app.

Apple says that the annual subscription option will be selected by default when a listener brings up the plan picker and will also show how much they will save if the podcaster makes the annual option less than the monthly plan over the course of a year. Listeners who are already subscribed to a podcast monthly can also switch to the annual option if they prefer.