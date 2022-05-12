Pokémon fans will soon be able to take their Pokémon across some of the latest games in the long-running series thanks to a much-requested update.

As shared by The Pokémon Company on Thursday, Pokémon HOME will be getting an update in the near future that grants support for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well as Pokémon Legends Arceus. While Pokémon HOME gives players the ability to transfer Pokémon across games and store them for the future, these two recent titles haven't been supported.

There's no exact release date for this update, but The Pokémon Company says it is coming "soon," so keep a look out. This update is also adding Pokédex from each game, instead of just having the National Pokédex. Additionally, players will be getting special gifts of Pokémon for each game that is linked to Pokémon HOME.

Linking Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl grants Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup with some Hidden Abilities. Meanwhile, linking Pokémon Legends Arceus will give you Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott with maximum effort levels. All the Pokémon you get will be received as Mystery Gifts in the mobile device version of Pokémon HOME.