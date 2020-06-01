What you need to know
- Pokémon Sword and Shield released for Nintendo Switch on November 15, 2019.
- The Pokémon Company has since revealed that expansion DLC will be coming for the games in two parts.
- More details regarding the first half of the DLC will be revealed on June 2nd at 9:00 AM ET/6:00 AM PT.
- The Pokémon Sword/Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass will cost $30.
Last November, the eighth core Pokémon game, Pokémon Sword and Shield, released onto the Nintendo Switch. A few months later, The Pokémon Company revealed that paid DLC, known as the Expansion Pass would be releasing for Gen 8 in 2020. This DLC will release in two parts, the first part, called The Isle of Armor, will release sometime in June while the second part, called The Crown Tundra, will release sometime this Fall. We've just learned that more details about The Isle of Armor will be revealed tomorrow, June 2, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET/6:00 AM PT.
Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Sword & Shield Isle of Armor news is to be revealed tomorrow, June 2nd, at 13:00 UTC. Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/BuriNpMcDf— Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) June 1, 2020
We know from previous reveals that 200 more Pokémon will be included in these expansions along with new challenges and locations to explore. Those who play the Isle of Armor will even receive Kubfu, a brand new Fighting-type Pokémon that can evolve into two distinct creatures depending on the type of fighting style it learns.
Players need to make sure to purchase the correct Expansion Pass for their version of the game. If you have Pokémon Sword, be sure to get the Sword Expansion Pass. Similarly, if you have Pokémon Shield, you'll need to purchase the Shield Expansion Pass in order for everything to work.
