Best answer: As of now, it is not possible to tell which one of the starter Pokemon is the best to start with. However, we do know that players will have three different choices.

Following in the usual Pokemon tradition, there are three starter Pokemon. These are the regular Grass-Fire-Water trio that we have seen in all previous Pokemon games.

It's getting closer and closer to the release date of Pokemon Sword and Shield, and we can't wait to find out more about the starter Pokemon. Will these new Pokemon match up to some of the iconic designs that we have seen in previous games? How will the new Pokemon compare to previous generations, and can they beat any of our favorite starters? Personally, I can't wait to see if they will beat the unforgettable Pokemon from Generations 3 & 4. I love fire types, and so I am hoping for a Pokemon similar to Infernape. While we don't have a lot of information about these new starters, here's what we do know.

The starter Pokemon stats information isn't available yet, but we caught a glimpse of them in some of the recent videos. For example, Sobble can use the move 'Torrent' and can also change color when it is in the water. Could this mean that in some scenarios, Sobble may be able to disappear completely? This starter also has potent tears capable of making others cry, which may mean that Sobble will gain the poison element in any further evolutions.

Scorbunny has the move 'Blaze' which it can use in conjunction with its powerful legs; this seems to suggest that Scorbunny could become a fire/fighting type Pokemon. It is also possible for Scorbunny to power up by warming up first. It's not clear how this will work yet, but maybe after a certain amount of moves or a certain length of time in battle, a move could unlock. Perhaps then some explosive moves could be unleashed.

Grookey has the ability 'Overgrow.' This Pokemon wields a stick which has been rumored to have special powers because it has been exposed to the energy in Grookey's body. Maybe in its next evolved form, this stick could grow into a sword similar to how the new legendary Pokemon Zacian wields a sword? Of course, this is all speculation. We'll update you as we find out more information.

What do they evolve into?

We don't know yet what these Pokemon will evolve into, and it has not yet been confirmed if these Pokemon will take on any secondary characteristics when they evolve. As soon as any more information becomes available, this article will be updated.

Pokemon Sword and Shield will be released for Nintendo Switch on 15th November 2019.

If you can't wait for the release of Pokemon Sword & Shield, then you can enjoy your time with Pikachu in Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu or enjoy catching them all with Eevee in Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee.