Pokémon TV is now available on Nintendo Switch as a free download

Stream all your favorite Pokémon shows, right from the source.
Nadine Dornieden

Pokemon TvSource: The Pokémon Company

What you need to know

  • Pokémon TV is a streaming service that offers content like the Pokémon animated series and movies.
  • There are no subscription fee, or requirements to register.
  • The application is available as a free download on the Nintendo Switch family of systems.

The Pokémon Company has announced in a tweet that their streaming service, Pokémon TV, is available on Nintendo Switch.

The Pokémon TV service offers a wide selection of content for Pokémon fans of all ages, including the Pokémon animated series, movies, content for small children, and animated specials. All of this content is available free of charge, with no subscription fees necessary. Users can also log in to the service with their Pokémon Trainer Club account, though this is not necessary to access the service.

Users can watch non-animated content as well, such as episodes of Top Deck Academy, a video series that helps players learn how to play the Pokémon Trading Card Game strategically. Pokémon Trading Card Game and Video Game Championships content is also available, showing competitions held in North America, Europe, Oceania, and Latin America. In short, there is content available for everyone. An internet connection is required to stream.

What is your favorite season of the animated series? Let us know in the comments!

