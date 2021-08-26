What you need to know
- Pokémon TV is a streaming service that offers content like the Pokémon animated series and movies.
- There are no subscription fee, or requirements to register.
- The application is available as a free download on the Nintendo Switch family of systems.
The Pokémon Company has announced in a tweet that their streaming service, Pokémon TV, is available on Nintendo Switch.
The Pokémon TV service offers a wide selection of content for Pokémon fans of all ages, including the Pokémon animated series, movies, content for small children, and animated specials. All of this content is available free of charge, with no subscription fees necessary. Users can also log in to the service with their Pokémon Trainer Club account, though this is not necessary to access the service.
Users can watch non-animated content as well, such as episodes of Top Deck Academy, a video series that helps players learn how to play the Pokémon Trading Card Game strategically. Pokémon Trading Card Game and Video Game Championships content is also available, showing competitions held in North America, Europe, Oceania, and Latin America. In short, there is content available for everyone. An internet connection is required to stream.
What is your favorite season of the animated series? Let us know in the comments!
Stream with Pikachu!
Pokémon TV
Follow Ash and his pals on all their journeys.
Pokémon TV is a streaming service that gives you access to all the Pokémon animated series content you could ask for, at no cost to you. Join Ash, Pikachu and the whole gang as they travel across the world in search of new friends, and new trainers to battle.
A leaked band again points to a new 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 coming soon
Amid rumors that Apple will increase the screen size of its upcoming Apple Watch Series 7, a newly leaked collection of images appear to show a 41mm band in all its glory.
To shake up AC: New Horizons, developers can learn from New Leaf
Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been out for over a year, but sadly, not much has changed since it was first released. Sometimes the best way to innovate and keep players engaged is to look for inspiration elsewhere.
iPhone 13 moniker shows up in grainy packaging photo online
Images shared online depict what appears to be official-looking iPhone 13 packaging, possibly indicating the name of the next iPhone.
We're patiently waiting for these retro games to come to Nintendo Switch
Retro games offer a warm sense of nostalgia, but the Nintendo Switch lacks in that department. Here are the retro games we'd love to see make their way onto the Nintendo Switch.