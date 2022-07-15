See all the Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

Pokémon UNITE celebrates its first anniversary with new playable characters

  • Pokémon UNITE is a free-to-play MOBA featuring competitive 5-v-5 gameplay.
  • New Pokémon continue to be added to the game, such as Glaceon.
  • The game is available on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android devices.

Pokémon UNITE continues to stay popular and receive support from the developers, despite some criticism regarding its monetization strategies. The game is now celebrating its first anniversary with new Holowear, Pokémon, and now Ultra Beasts. Ultra Beasts are strange creatures from wormholes in outer space that were first introduced in Pokémon Sun and Moon on the Nintendo 3DS.

First off, the Ice-type Eeveelution, Glaceon, joins the game on July 21, 2022. Players can participate in the Icy Glaceon Challenge from July 21 to August 14 to receive a Unite License for this icy Eeveelution.

The official Twitter account posted the game's first anniversary celebration roadmap, with the Ultra Beast Buzzwole joining on August 3 and the pseudo legendary Pokémon Tyranitar joining on August 15, 2022. Three more Pokémon are coming in September, though their identities remain a mystery.

In addition, a new type of Quick Battle heads to the game, called Boss Rush, is being introduced to the game. Boss Rush sees players team up with others to fight and defeat huge bosses in difficult battles. Cooperating and forming a strategy is key to winning, so coordinate with some friends to play with!

