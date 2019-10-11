Popular podcatcher Overcast has been updated with support for iOS 13. In fact, iOS 13 is now required in order to run the latest version of the app. Subsequent updates will also require iOS 13 or later.

The move to iOS 13 allows for Dark Mode support, although a dark theme has been one of Overcast's features for a long time. With this update users can have either black or dark gray interfaces selected when the iOS system-wide Dark Mode setting is active. That's good news for those of us who aren't fans of pure black themes in apps.

Developer Marco Arment said via the Overcast Twitter account that the reason behind requiring iOS 13 is simply a case of avoiding bugs.