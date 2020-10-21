In a press release, Porsche has announced that it is adding an integrated Apple Podcasts experience to its Taycan electric car. In addition, it is bringing Time-Synced lyrics from Apple Music to the car that can be featured on the passenger display.

According to the release, it is the "first-ever full integration of Apple Podcasts in any vehicle."

From the touchscreen display of the Porsche Advanced Cockpit, drivers can stream over 1.5 million shows from Apple Podcasts, the world's leading podcast platform. This is the first-ever full integration of Apple Podcasts in any vehicle, and it includes the entire catalog-of-record with programming in 100 languages plus Top Charts for shows and episodes.

Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG, says that the new Apple Music and Apple Podcasts experiences are only the beginning of the company's partnership with Apple.

"The Taycan embodies the pioneering spirit of Porsche – as the first all-electric car from Zuffenhausen. It sets benchmarks within the context of digitalisation and sustainability – and this also applies to the interior. The new Apple Music and Apple Podcast offerings expand the emotional driving experience with the Taycan with a seamlessly integrated digital feature for music lovers. There is more to come."

Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Apple Music, Beats and International Content, says that enabling these features will elevate the driving experience of the Taycan.