Potential iPhone 12 Pro unboxing video shows super shiny, super boxy sides

People will start to receive their new iPhone 12 Pro later this week and it seems that someone already has hold of one. Not content with just having it in-hand, they wanted to make us all jealous as well – the result is a 14-second video that appears to show us an iPhone 12 Pro in Graphite.

You might want to get some sunglasses before hitting the "play" button. My, those are some shiny sides!

iPhone 12 Pro

Unbox pic.twitter.com/cpzNl196tS — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) October 19, 2020

There is, of course, the chance that this isn't as legit as it first appears. But this same Twitter account also shared details about the iPad Air 4 release ahead of time. Complete with photos of the tablet's manual. With that in mind, it's quite possible this really is the real deal.

That said, I have thoughts.

Those sides are super-duper shiny. Way shiner than I'd expected. Is that a good thing or a bad thing? I'm undecided. Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

Do those edges look a bit on the sharp side? Not take-your-finger-off sharp, but definitely less comfortable to hold than iPhone 11 Pro and its predecessors.

I might need to cancel my Pacific Blue iPhone 12 Pro in favor of Graphite!

Now the rest of us have to wait until Friday to get our own iPhones. It's going to be a long wait!