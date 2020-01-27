What you need to know
- Apple has shared a new "Shot on iPhone" video.
- It's shot using iPhone 11 and looks stunning.
- The three cameras on iPhone 11 are capable of some amazing shots.
Apple has shared the latest of its ongoing "Shot on iPhone" videos to YouTube. "Powder" follows past and present Winter X Games snowboarding competitors as they work their way through possibly the whitest snow you'll ever see.
Follow past and present Winter X Games snowboarding competitors Red Gerard, Danny Davis, Kimmy Fasani, and Ben Ferguson as they explore untouched powder in the backcountry of the British Columbia Interior at the legendary Baldface Lodge.
The video was shot using iPhone 11 Pro and uses its three rear-facing cameras. There also appears to be liberal use of the infamous slowfie feature in there, too.
Apple only recently shared another snow-related video with "Snowbrawel" also using iPhone 11 Pro throughout. Keep an eye out for the awesome use of slo-motion in that one.
