What you need to know
- Leading gaming accessory manufacturer PowerA is releasing an officially licensed Nano Enhanced Wireless Controller for the Nintendo Switch in August.
- Preorders will be available at Amazon and PowerA for $50.
- The controller has a 20-hour battery life and USB-C rechargeable battery.
PowerA, one of the leading manufacturers of gaming controllers and other accessories, is releasing a Nano Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch in August. The licensed controller's compact design is meant to make it easy to take it on the go in the soft pouch included with your purchase. It can be used to play your Switch in docked or undocked modes.
Despite the small size, the controller promises powerful performance. It has a USB-C rechargeable battery with a 20-hour lifespan, motion controls, and buttons that can be remapped on the fly. Like all PowerA products, it comes with a two-year warranty.
"Gamers love the portability of the Nintendo Switch and we've created a controller we know they're going to enjoy," PowerA president Eric Bensussen said in a press release. "We wanted to give them a premium quality controller that provides flexibility, advanced features and portability. It was important for us to create a product that was small yet felt good in any hand and the Nano Enhanced Wireless Controller is just that."
The Nano Enhanced Wireless Controller costs $50 and can be preordered at Amazon and PowerA. Check back soon for a review of the controller.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
$400 Mac Pro wheels are ridiculous but this $400 Mac Pro saddle is insanity
OK, there are some things that just don't need to exist. When it comes to the Mac Pro it turns out there are a few of them, not least this leather saddle....thing.
Analyst Kuo also says we shouldn't expect a charger to ship with iPhone 12
Rumors of Apple's decision to ditch the charger that normally comes in the box of every new iPhone are everywhere and now analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is getting in on the action.
We don't need chargers in our iPhone boxes anymore
A recent rumor that Apple might drop the charger from its iPhone 12 boxes isn't actually a crazy idea.
Your gaming fandom can be captured in a Nintendo Switch controller
Wanna wrap your sweaty mitts around a controller with some real personality? Check out these Switch controllers!