PowerA, one of the leading manufacturers of gaming controllers and other accessories, is releasing a Nano Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch in August. The licensed controller's compact design is meant to make it easy to take it on the go in the soft pouch included with your purchase. It can be used to play your Switch in docked or undocked modes.

Despite the small size, the controller promises powerful performance. It has a USB-C rechargeable battery with a 20-hour lifespan, motion controls, and buttons that can be remapped on the fly. Like all PowerA products, it comes with a two-year warranty.

"Gamers love the portability of the Nintendo Switch and we've created a controller we know they're going to enjoy," PowerA president Eric Bensussen said in a press release. "We wanted to give them a premium quality controller that provides flexibility, advanced features and portability. It was important for us to create a product that was small yet felt good in any hand and the Nano Enhanced Wireless Controller is just that."

The Nano Enhanced Wireless Controller costs $50 and can be preordered at Amazon and PowerA. Check back soon for a review of the controller.