With so many of us moving to working at home for the foreseeable future, having a comfortable office chair is essential. That's why you may not want to skip today's sale on the Oak Hollow Furniture Aloria Series Fabric Office Chair at Amazon. This new office chair regularly sells for $449.99, but right now you can save $100 on the purchase and pick yours up for only $349.99 when you clip the coupon on its product page at Amazon.

22% Savings Oak Hollow Furniture Aloria Series Fabric Office Chair The adjustable Aloria Series Fabric Office Chair from Oak Hollow Furniture is now discounted by $100 when you clip the coupon on its page at Amazon. This model comes with a lifetime warranty on components and a 5-year limited warranty on the fabric. $349.99 $449.99 $100 off See at Amazon

Our pals over at iMore recently got their hands on this exact model this past summer and ended up reviewing it highly, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and a badge of recommendation. Among its best features include the versatility of the chair's adjustable settings, as well as its support for up to 300 pounds. It's designed to stay comfortable for hours of sitting at a time, and it feels like it. It's equipped with a mesh backrest that allows airflow to reach your body while you remain sitting. Meanwhile, its high-density molded foam and high-performance fabric keep it cushioned in all the right places.

This chair is highly adjustable, from the armrests to its padded lumbar support cushion to its syncho tilt mechanism. There's also a free-float unlocked setting, tilt tension adjustment, and seat depth adjustment to fine-tune to fit how you'd like to sit. Plus, Oak Hollow Furniture includes a lifetime warranty on its components as well as a 5-year limited warranty on the fabric so you can be sure your chair is covered for years to come. Be sure to check out the full review at iMore for an in-depth look at this model.

Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum, along with access to all of Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.