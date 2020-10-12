Prosser: Apple to release the iPad Air alongside the new iPhone 12

Despite Apple announcing the new iPad Air at its "Time Flies" event in September, the new tablet has still not gone on sale. Apple has continued to say that it will be available to customers in October, but almost two weeks into the month, we are all still waiting to enjoy arguably the best upgrade to the iPad Air line since its original launch.

According to Apple leaker Jon Prosser, the reason for the wait might have more to do with the iPhone 12 than the new iPad Air itself. On Monday night, Prosser posted on Twitter that Apple apparently does not want to release the iPad Air before the iPhone 12 and that they are planning to open preorders and ship the new tablet on the same timeline as its new iPhone 12 lineup.

"It seems like Apple doesn't want the A14 in iPad Air to make it into people's hands before iPhone 12 🧐. Looks like they're going to be doing pre-orders and shipping iPad Air at the same time as iPhone 12..."

Looks like they're going to be doing pre-orders and shipping iPad Air at the same time as iPhone 12... — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 12, 2020

In an earlier report, Prosser did confirm that Apple will announce the release date of the new iPad Air at its October iPhone event.

Apple's "Hi, Speed" event is set to kick off at 10:00 AM PT on Tuesday, October 13. The company is expected to announce its new iPhone 12 lineup as well as potential unveilings of its rumored AirPods Studio headphones, AirTags, and HomePod mini. If Prosser is right, Tim Cook and team may also finally announce the release date of its new iPad Air.