Prosser: Apple to release the iPad Air alongside the new iPhone 12

What you need to know
- Apple leaker Jon Prosser has new info on the iPad Air release.
- The leaker says that Apple is holding up the release of the new tablet in order to ship alongside the new iPhone 12.
- Apple is expected to announce the iPad Air release date at its "Hi, Speed" event tomorrow.
Despite Apple announcing the new iPad Air at its "Time Flies" event in September, the new tablet has still not gone on sale. Apple has continued to say that it will be available to customers in October, but almost two weeks into the month, we are all still waiting to enjoy arguably the best upgrade to the iPad Air line since its original launch.
According to Apple leaker Jon Prosser, the reason for the wait might have more to do with the iPhone 12 than the new iPad Air itself. On Monday night, Prosser posted on Twitter that Apple apparently does not want to release the iPad Air before the iPhone 12 and that they are planning to open preorders and ship the new tablet on the same timeline as its new iPhone 12 lineup.
"It seems like Apple doesn't want the A14 in iPad Air to make it into people's hands before iPhone 12 🧐. Looks like they're going to be doing pre-orders and shipping iPad Air at the same time as iPhone 12..."
In an earlier report, Prosser did confirm that Apple will announce the release date of the new iPad Air at its October iPhone event.
Apple's "Hi, Speed" event is set to kick off at 10:00 AM PT on Tuesday, October 13. The company is expected to announce its new iPhone 12 lineup as well as potential unveilings of its rumored AirPods Studio headphones, AirTags, and HomePod mini. If Prosser is right, Tim Cook and team may also finally announce the release date of its new iPad Air.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Focused Work gains iOS 14 Home screen widgets to help you stay on track
Focused Work was already a great app to try and stay focused while you're working and studying from home. But the addition of Home screen widgets takes things up a notch.
Apple has restored the Beats landing page on its online store
Is Apple killing off Beats in favor of its own AirPods branding, or will everything just get an Apple logo instead of a Beats one? Nobody knows, but the removal of the Beats landing page is interesting regardless.
Apple's VP of Human Interface talks Apple Watch in new podcast
Apple's VP of Human Interface Design has appeared on the HODINKEE podcast to talk about Apple Watch face design, flexible faces, and more in a rare appearance.
You'll need a USB-C cable to charge that snazzy iPad Air 4
It's no surprise that the iPad Air 4 calls for a USB-C cable to keep it charged and ready for action. If you don't have an extra one on hand, take a look at these fine choices.