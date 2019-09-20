What you need to know
- Verizon Wireless is down for a lot of people in the U.S.
- The most affected states include Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Kansas.
- It's unclear right now when service will be back to normal.
We hate to interrupt your Friday with this kind of news, but if you've been having issues with your Verizon service today, you aren't alone. For a lot of people across the U.S., Verizon is down.
A search for "verizon outage" on Twitter shows a lot of people complaining about the network having issues, and these complaints are also confirmed according to Down Detector.
The largest area of complaints are stemming out of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Kansas, but people are also reporting outages in Minnesota, Illinois, and Washington.
It's unclear right now when Verizon will be back up and running like normal, but in the meantime, feel free to drop a comment below if you're also experiencing downtime in your area.