If you live in Michigan and rely on Verizon for your phone service, chances are you've noticed that things haven't been working that well today. You're not the only one.

Around 10:45 AM on February 27, Verizon customers started reporting they didn't have service on their phones. At 3:00 PM, Verizon still didn't have an ETA as to when things would go back to normal.

In a statement issued to WILX 10, Verizon said that the service outage is a result of a cut fiber optic cable.

Customers in mid-Michigan appear to be affected the most, ranging from Eaton Rapids through Hilsdale.

If you live in Michigan and use Verizon, are you experiencing any issues?