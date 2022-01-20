Having a Nintendo Switch is a great way to start your gaming journey. However, if you're looking to expand your gaming setup with a cute flair, Razer's got you covered. Their new Hello Kitty and Friends collection features all your favorite Sanrio characters like Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Little Twin Stars, and Pompompurin.

The collection features a variety of items, including a gaming chair, computer mouse with the matching mousepad, as well as a pair of wireless headphones. For anyone interested in talking to their gaming friends with voice chat, these wireless headphones are a great pick.

If these characters look familiar to you, you may have recognized them from the Sanrio villagers recently added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons last year in an update. If Razer's capsule collection interests you, they're available today on their website. Don't tarry for too long, though! This capsule is a limited edition collection, so be sure to purchase your favorites as soon as you can.