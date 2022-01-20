What you need to know
- Razer is a company that specializes in manufacturing gaming accessories such as chairs, headphones, computer mice and keyboards.
- The newest collection of gaming accessories is the Hello Kitty and Friends collection.
- This collection features Sanrio characters such as Hello Kitty and Little Twin Stars on a wireless headset, gaming chair, computer mouse, and mouse pad.
Having a Nintendo Switch is a great way to start your gaming journey. However, if you're looking to expand your gaming setup with a cute flair, Razer's got you covered. Their new Hello Kitty and Friends collection features all your favorite Sanrio characters like Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Little Twin Stars, and Pompompurin.
The collection features a variety of items, including a gaming chair, computer mouse with the matching mousepad, as well as a pair of wireless headphones. For anyone interested in talking to their gaming friends with voice chat, these wireless headphones are a great pick.
If these characters look familiar to you, you may have recognized them from the Sanrio villagers recently added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons last year in an update. If Razer's capsule collection interests you, they're available today on their website. Don't tarry for too long, though! This capsule is a limited edition collection, so be sure to purchase your favorites as soon as you can.
Here, kitty!
Razer Kraken BT Hello Kitty and Friends Edition
Super kawaii!
The Razer Kraken BT Kitty is a part of Razer's Sanrio-themed capsule collection. Featuring a pink and white color scheme and the iconic Hello Kitty bow, play or stream your favorite Nintendo Switch games while looking super cute. These headphones feature Bluetooth connectivity, so you won't have to worry about wires when chatting up a storm with your team mates in Splatoon or Pokémon UNITE.
