Comixology Unlimited is Amazon's virtual library for digital comics and graphic novels, and right now you can score 60 days of access for free for a limited time! Now's the perfect time to give it a try while local libraries close due to coronavirus. If you've never signed into Comixology before, you'll be able to use your exisiting Amazon account to login.

At Comixology, you can find digital comics by top publishers like DC and Marvel. There's a ton of content based on characters like Batman, the Avengers, and so many more to discover. You can purchase new comics separately, though an Unlimited subscription gives you access to more than 25,000 digital comics, graphic novels, and manga from publishers like DC, Marvel, Image, Dark Horse, and more

Full price is my Kryptonite ComiXology Unlimited Free 60-Day Trial Comixology comics can be read via the iOS or Android app, on Amazon Fire tablets, and on your computer. For a limited time, you can score a free 60-day trial to start reading anywhere. $0.00 $11.98 $12 off See at ComiXology

Digital comics are perfect for reading on-the-go or if you don't want to wait to find the latest issue once it's released. Comixology content can all be accessed on its app that was tailor-made for digital comics and graphic novels; it's available for iOS and Android devices, along with Amazon Fire tablets. You can also read any of your purchases on your computer.

After 60 days has passed, your ComiXology Unlimited account will renew at the regular monthly price of $5.99 unless you've cancelled the subscription beforehand. For more ways to keep the kids reading while they're home from school, be sure to check out this ReadingIQ free trial. The service is suitable for new readers all the way to those in the 8th grade.

