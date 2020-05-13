Way back in 1993, Myst, a graphic adventure, puzzle game created by Cyan Worlds, Inc released on Macintosh computers. Then in 2000 a remake by the name of realMyst released for Mac and Windows. Since then, the game has appeared on various platforms including the Nintendo DS, PSP, and mobile platforms. But now, the realMyst: Materpiece Edition is finally coming to Nintendo Switch on May 21, 2020.

Within the game, players take on the role of an unnamed protagonist who gets whisked away to another land after opening a book titled "Myst." It's up to the player to explore the land and the buildings that reside on it. There are puzzles to solve and clues to discover that will slowly reveal the mystery surrounding this world. Additionally, your actions have consequences. There are multiple endings to discover, which are determined by what the player does throughout the course of the game. Here's what Cyan Worlds, Inc has to say about the game:

realMyst: Masterpiece Edition – this is not your father's Myst! It's been 20 years since Myst became your world, and there's never been a better time to revisit the Ages. This newly refreshed and rebuilt version of realMyst is all-things Myst, but amazingly more real. You can explore anywhere, unfettered, and in realtime! Pick your own path through the forest on Myst Island. Listen to the crickets as the sun sets in the Channelwood Age. Relax in the falling leaves in the Selenitic Age. Spin around for a full 360 degree tour of Sirrus' throne room. Seek shelter from the thunderstorm in Stoneship Age.

realMyst: Masterpiece Edition will release on the eShop on May 21, 2020 for $15.99.