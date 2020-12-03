Life can be stressful, and I think like we're all feeling it more than usual this year. Something that I've found incredibly helpful for my physical and mental wellbeing is massage therapy. The pandemic has forced many spas to temporarily close and massage therapists to pause, but I've found that you can give yourself some excellent massage therapy with a massage gun at home (or anywhere). I've always loved trigger point therapy. I frequently get pesky knots that are really hard to reach and work out. Massage guns are an effective way to dissolve those muscle knots yourself. I tried the RecoverFun Mini Massage Gun, and have found it to be a great, travel-friendly, little masseur. It comes with four different massage heads to pinpoint different muscle groups and is perfect for trigger point therapy on-the-go. Cyber Monday may be over but these Cyber Week deals are still alive

RecoverFun Mini Massage Gun review: What I like

I love that the RecoverFun Mini Massage Gun is a mini. Mini massage guns are incredibly travel friendly and easy to carry with you wherever you go. I truly bring a massage gun with me everywhere and it's always a hit! This mini massage gun comes in three different colors to choose from: black, pink, and my personal favorite, red. The coolest thing about the RecoverFun Mini Massage Gun is that it comes with four interchangeable massage heads. This is a lot more than your average mini massage gun. Each head is designed to target a different part of the body. The ball head is for larger muscle groups like the hips, thighs, arms, back, and it feels incredible on the booty. The bullet head is great for penetrating deep into those pesky knots and impacting deep tissue; plus, it feels amazing on hands and feet. The flat head is great for bulk muscle groups, and the U-shaped head is perfect for the neck. This little massage gun may be small, but it is powerful. The RecoverFun Mini Massage Gun features a brushless motor with Silent Force Technology for quiet operation and up to five hours of working battery life. It can penetrate up to six millimeters into muscle tissue. I'm always concerned that mini massage guns won't be as effective as their larger counterparts, but the RecoverFun Mini Massage Gun is packing some serious heat and can deliver a powerful punch. It operates at four different speed levels and I like to use all of them for various reasons. If I'm massaging a particularly sensitive area, I'll hang out at speeds one and two, but if I'm really trying to penetrate deeply, I'll ramp it up to levels three and four. I love to use the higher levels on relatively tough areas like the bottoms of my feet. I highly recommend giving yourself at least 15 minutes of daily massage gun therapy and it's important to remember to always include your feet! Your feet carry you all day long and deserve some daily tender love and care. RecoverFun Mini Massage Gun review: What I don't like

I was super bummed to find out that the RecoverFun Mini Massage Massage Gun did not come with a compact carrying case. It comes with a drawstring bag instead. Most massage guns come with a carrying case specifically designed just for them that has a neatly organized spot for the gun, charger, and each massage head. I worry that the individual pieces of the RecoverFun Mini could get damaged in a drawstring bag — it's not very protective. The bag becomes bulky and awkward when you put every piece of this set inside of it, so I'd much prefer a protective carrying case. Plus, they're easier to pack! I don't like that the handle on the RecoverFun Mini Massage Gun is super thick. Because it's a mini, I expected a slimmer, easier to grip handle. It's also pretty heavy for its size. I suppose the weight and thickness of it makes it extra durable. The competition

Addsfit Mini Massage Gun I own the Addsfit Mini Massage Gun, which is a similar size and designed with the same concept in mind: being travel friendly. The Addsfit Mini is smaller, lighter, and easier for me to maneuver than the RecoverFun Mini Massage Gun. It also comes with it's own compact carrying case which makes it super travel friendly and easier to pack and carry around. However, the RecoverFun Mini Massage Gun comes with four different massage heads whereas the Addsfit Mini only comes with two, which is a big plus. The RecoverFun Mini Massage Gun is also less expensive and would be the better pick if you're on a budget or you want the versatility of more massage heads. LifePro DYNA Mini Massage Gun The LifePro DYNA Mini Massage Gun is also a mini massage gun, but it's slightly heavier than the RecoverFun Mini Massage Gun which weighs one pound versus DYNA's one and half pounds. Both of these minis come with four interchangeable heads, but the LifePro DYNA Mini comes with a compact carrying case that neatly organizes each piece. However, the RecoverFun Mini Massage Gun is less expensive, so it's definitely the way to go if you're wanting to go easier on your wallet. RecoverFun Mini Massage Gun review: Should you buy