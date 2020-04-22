The new iPhone SE (2020) is set to be delivered to thousands of homes on Friday, April 24. Today, Rene Ritchie, former editor-in-chief of iMore and current YouTuber published his in-depth review of the iPhone some of you will be holding in your hands in just a few days.

Typical of Rene's style, this review goes into the deep details of what's new, what's great, and what Apple should have done differently. Grab a cuppa, sit back, and find out what this expert thinks of Apple's lowest-price iPhone since the original iPhone SE.

