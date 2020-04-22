The new iPhone SE (2020) is set to be delivered to thousands of homes on Friday, April 24. Today, Rene Ritchie, former editor-in-chief of iMore and current YouTuber published his in-depth review of the iPhone some of you will be holding in your hands in just a few days.
Typical of Rene's style, this review goes into the deep details of what's new, what's great, and what Apple should have done differently. Grab a cuppa, sit back, and find out what this expert thinks of Apple's lowest-price iPhone since the original iPhone SE.
Be sure to subscribe to Rene's YouTube channel and hit the bell icon so you'll get notifications for all of his new videos. He's fairly prolific and if you're not careful, you night miss one.
Apple pro apps, including Xcode, coming to iPad Pro 'within the next year'
The iPad Pro isn't a real computer because it doesn't run Xcode, you say? Hold on to your hats!
Some 16-inch MacBook Pros are restarting while sleeping. Here's the fix.
You're going to want to read this if your 16-inch MacBook Pro won't stay asleep without restarting all of its own accord.
This iPhone 12 Pro concept is straight fire and I want it so bad
We're in iPhone concept season and I'm all for it. Especially if the real thing looks like this!
Protect your new iPhone SE (2020) screen with a great screen protector
Keep your iPhone SE screen pristine from Day One. Here are some of the best screen protectors you can buy.