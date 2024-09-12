Apple hints that the iPhone SE 4 is closer than ever

If you were wondering when a new iPhone SE model may drop, Apple may have just given its biggest hint yet that it could be soon.

Michael Tigas, the developer of Focused Work and Dumb Phone, spotted that developers no longer need to upload screenshots of their apps running on an iPhone SE. When submitting an app to Apple's App Store, developers have to follow specific guidelines in order for Apple to approve their app. The company has a page all about this process, but it's the change in requirements at the 'Product Page' stage that Tigas noticed.

This could suggest that Apple's budget iPhone SE handset could be refreshed soon. Rumors point to an iPhone SE 4 that may finally get rid of the Home Button in favor of a 6.1-inch LTPS OLED 60Hz display, similar to the iPhone 14. As the upcoming iPhone 16, out on September 20, also features a 6.1-inch screen, this would make it easier for developers to submit screenshots to Apple, as they would be showcasing their app on two iPhone models.

In the meantime, if you don't want to wait for the iPhone SE 4, we've created a guide on where to pre-order the iPhone 16 from September 13.

What else is rumored for iPhone SE 4?

iPhone SE / Home Button screenshots are FINALLY not required anymore. I think this must've rolled out overnight to App Store Connect?

If you're holding out for an iPhone SE 4, there are plenty more features rumored to be in store. A USB-C port will allegedly replace the Lightning port, and the cheaper iPhone will finally get 5G, something the best iPhones have had since 2020.

On the camera front, a report from 2023 suggests the iPhone SE 4 will still have one lens, featuring an IMX503 sensor, a 1/2.55 sensor size, and f/1.8 aperture. It's also rumored to support Cinematic Mode and Portrait Mode, allowing for photos and videos to have the smooth 'bokeh' effect.

Finally, the same report hints that the Action button, featured on iPhone 15 Pro and all iPhone 16 models, will be coming to the iPhone SE 4. However, there's no word if it will also include the Camera Control button as well.

While we still don't know when this upcoming iPhone SE handset will arrive, this update could be its biggest yet if many of these rumors come true.