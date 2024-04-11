iPhone SE 4 specs have leaked — and they might make you wish you never bought an iPhone 15

iPhone SE 4’s specs have leaked, showcasing how the upcoming handset will almost be on par with iPhone 15.

According to Nguyen Phi Hung on X , the next SE will look like an iPhone 13 from the front, with a 6.1-inch display and a smaller notch that includes Face ID. From the back, however, there will be a single camera unlike the best iPhones on sale today. This will be able to record in 1080p, as well as Cinematic Mode, which is essentially Portrait Mode for video. You’ll be able to take photos with Smart HDR 5, which can brighten up an image when needed, but Night Mode will be absent.

The device will also feature a USB-C port and an A16 Bionic chip — so it will be taking some features from the iPhone 15 .

iPhone SE 3 released in April 2022, which takes a lot of features from the iPhone 13 including the A15 Bionic chip, as well as the camera with Portrait Mode and Smart HDR 4. That said, it’s starting to show its age with the powerful iPhone 15 devices, especially when compared to the SE 3’s camera. Rumors hint at an early 2025 launch.

The best starter iPhone for your Gran

iPhone SE 4 rumored specifications:- Size and weight: 148.5 x 71.2 x 7.8mm, 166g- Appearance: 7000 series aluminium alloy, right-angled frame, front and rear glass (no Ceramic Shield). Front looks like iPhone 13, with Face ID support; back looks like Xr, with one camera.April 7, 2024 See more

The newest leaks, if true, make the iPhone SE 4 very appealing to anyone on a budget. The camera sounds like a great upgrade from the previous SE, and having a USB-C port will give some uniformity to the entire iPhone line. With the SE 3 starting at $429 / £429 for a 64GB model, we’re hoping the price won’t increase too much for the SE 4.

There’s a lot to like from these latest leaks, so if you’ve been looking into a cheap iPhone for a while, 2025 could be the perfect time to buy an SE.

