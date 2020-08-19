Apple will launch a new iPad Air 4 tablet in March 2021, according to a new report by Chinese website MyDrivers. The tablet will also reportedly make use of the upcoming Apple A14 processor, too.

Citing "foreign sources," the report claims that an ipad Air 4 will ship in March of next year while taking some of its cues from the 11-inch iPad Pro that's currently on sale. Notably, a larger display and USB-C charging.

Specifically, the iPad Air 4 is said to be equipped with an A14 processor and an 11-inch Liquid Retina display. It is available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB versions. It also provides a USB-C interface (following the iPad Pro series, The second iPad product with a new connector), 4 speakers, etc.

Pricing is thought to be around the $649 mark, depending on the storage configuration.