What you need to know
- A new iPad Air will reportedly arrive in March 2021.
- A new iPad Pro is coming much, much sooner.
- If the report is right, a new iPad Pro will arrive next month.
Apple will launch a new iPad Air 4 tablet in March 2021, according to a new report by Chinese website MyDrivers. The tablet will also reportedly make use of the upcoming Apple A14 processor, too.
Citing "foreign sources," the report claims that an ipad Air 4 will ship in March of next year while taking some of its cues from the 11-inch iPad Pro that's currently on sale. Notably, a larger display and USB-C charging.
Specifically, the iPad Air 4 is said to be equipped with an A14 processor and an 11-inch Liquid Retina display. It is available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB versions. It also provides a USB-C interface (following the iPad Pro series, The second iPad product with a new connector), 4 speakers, etc.
Pricing is thought to be around the $649 mark, depending on the storage configuration.
As for iPad Pro, MyDrivers reckons we will see a refresh as soon as next month, likely alongside new iPhones and Apple Watch Series 6.
The MyDrivers name is one that was pretty hot a few years ago but it's been much quieter of late. It's certainly possible these "foreign sources" have some weight behind them, and these rumors do match some others we've seen in the past.
