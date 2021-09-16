At the beginning of September, insider "Nate the Hate" stated on his podcast that the Nintendo Switch Online service will be expanding to include Game Boy and Game boy Color titles. An article by Eurogamer further corroborated this statement, adding that additional platforms will also be featured on Nintendo's online service subscription platform.

On September 15, 2021, Nate the Hate's new podcast episode expanded on this claim, where he surmised that Nintendo 64 titles will also be joining the ranks of the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo Entertainment System. Nate reiterated, "Nintendo Switch Online will be expanding with brand-new platforms, of which include the Game Boy and Game Boy Color, but unfortunately not the Game Boy Advance."

Later in the introduction, Nate states with great confidence, "Today I would like to add to that that yes, that information is accurate and one of the platforms that will be coming to the Nintendo Switch Online in the future is the revolutionary Nintendo 64."

The new games do come with a caveat, however, in the form of an increase in the Nintendo Switch Online subscription price. Nate the Hate states, "What I'm going to propose, is that when Nintendo 64 does come to Nintendo Switch Online it is going to come with the introduction of a higher-priced tier — a premium version of Nintendo Switch Online, if you will. And this is something that Nintendo themselves have expressed some interest in exploring."

Of course, no other sources have corroborated this claim, so the validity of these statements is unclear. However, it should be noted that Nate the Hate's previous claims have been supported by other large media outlets, so these new claims may have some merit. A new way to play Nintendo 64 games, even in the form of a Nintendo 64 Classic is something many fans want, so it would certainly be exciting to have these statements confirmed. As always, we'll be sure to keep you updated should any new information arise.

What games would you like to see come to the platform? Let us know in the comments below!