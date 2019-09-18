Over the past several years, smartphones have gotten thinner and thinner, in some cases resulting in less than stellar battery life. The good news is that trend is starting to turn around, with devices like the new iPhone 11 featuring a slightly thicker design to make way for a bigger battery.

Wouldn't you know it? Reviewers are responding in kind to the change, praising the iPhone 11's seemingly endless battery. Improved battery life is a huge win for consumers, because it means people will have less battery anxiety. No longer will you go frantically searching for an outlet in a last ditch effort to charge your device.

CNBC said they got all-day battery life: