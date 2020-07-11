Ring Fit Adventure has definitely been one of the most sought after video games of 2020. During this time when we're stuck inside and unable to excercise in public spaces, Nintendo has provided the perfect solution: break a sweat while jogging in your living room and staring at your TV. But what exactly comes in the Ring Fit Adventure box? Some players will be able to get going as soon as they open it while others will need to acquire additional accessories.

Ring Fit Adventure can really get your heart pumping, but it can be incredibly difficult to find. You'll likely have to check stores frequently and then purchase as soon as it becomes available.

Everything that comes in the Ring Fit Adventure box

As you can see in the picture above, Ring Fit Adventure comes with a Ring-Con with two removable fabric handles, the Leg Strap, and a case with the game inside.

If you already have a hybrid Nintendo Switch connected to your TV that features removable Joy-Cons, then all you need to do is slip one Joy-Con into the Leg Strap and slide the other into the Ring-Con and you're good to go. The Joy-Cons have motion controls and are the reason the Ring-Con and Leg Strap can detect your movements while you play.

You can also play this game while your Switch is in tabletop mode, but you'll probably want to have a decent playstand to prop the Switch up since the built-in kickstand isn't that great. Tabletop mode is especially helpful for when you travel or when someone else in your house is already using the TV.

If you own a Nintendo Switch Lite, you can also play Ring Fit Adventure. However, since the game does not include a pair of controllers and the Switch Lite doesn't have removable controllers, you will need to purchase some Joy-Cons separately. They usually sell for around $60, but due to the current state of things, they've been going for about $80. You'll also want to get a playstand since the Nintendo Switch Lite cannot dock to your TV and doesn't feature a kickstand at all.

