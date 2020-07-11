Ring Fit Adventure has definitely been one of the most sought after video games of 2020. During this time when we're stuck inside and unable to excercise in public spaces, Nintendo has provided the perfect solution: break a sweat while jogging in your living room and staring at your TV. But what exactly comes in the Ring Fit Adventure box? Some players will be able to get going as soon as they open it while others will need to acquire additional accessories.
Everything that comes in the Ring Fit Adventure box
- 1 x Ring-Con
- 1 x Leg Strap
- 1 x Physical copy of the game
As you can see in the picture above, Ring Fit Adventure comes with a Ring-Con with two removable fabric handles, the Leg Strap, and a case with the game inside.
Ways to play
If you already have a hybrid Nintendo Switch connected to your TV that features removable Joy-Cons, then all you need to do is slip one Joy-Con into the Leg Strap and slide the other into the Ring-Con and you're good to go. The Joy-Cons have motion controls and are the reason the Ring-Con and Leg Strap can detect your movements while you play.
You can also play this game while your Switch is in tabletop mode, but you'll probably want to have a decent playstand to prop the Switch up since the built-in kickstand isn't that great. Tabletop mode is especially helpful for when you travel or when someone else in your house is already using the TV.
If you own a Nintendo Switch Lite, you can also play Ring Fit Adventure. However, since the game does not include a pair of controllers and the Switch Lite doesn't have removable controllers, you will need to purchase some Joy-Cons separately. They usually sell for around $60, but due to the current state of things, they've been going for about $80. You'll also want to get a playstand since the Nintendo Switch Lite cannot dock to your TV and doesn't feature a kickstand at all.
Care and maintenance
These accessories can definitely get dirty after several sweaty workout sessions, so be sure to clean them once in awhile. If for some reason the grips or leg strap get damaged, you can always purchase third-party replacements, however the Ring-Con itself is a lot harder to replace.
Feel the burn
Ring Fit Adventure is an exciting excercise game that can really help you take your mind off of the exhaustion that comes with fitness. I hope you can find a copy for yourself. Good luck on your workouts! May you defeat Dragaux and his ilk while burning some calories.
