Ross Young: iPhone 14 Pro models likely to feature under-display Face ID

The iPhone 14 could be the first iPhone to feature under-display Face ID technology.

The idea, which was pitched by Apple leaker Jon Prosser earlier today, has been backed up by display analyst Ross Young. According to Young, the feature will be reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Regarding iPhone 14 leaks, great to see. We showed under panel Face ID in the 2022 Pro models in June...Also showed the 2023 lineup as well. pic.twitter.com/dGcm5n0bEO — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) September 8, 2021

When someone pointed out that Young's prediction lines up with claims made by Apple leaker Jon Prosser earlier today, Young clarified that, although the technology is likely, it is still in development and could be scrapped until 2023.

I would say under panel Face ID isn't final yet. Still being worked on. It is easier than under panel cameras though. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) September 8, 2021

The display analyst also showed what he expected for the 2022 lineup of iPhones and reiterated earlier worries that Apple would get rid of the iPhone mini next year. Instead, the company is expected to offer an 'iPhone 14 Max' which would include the features of the non-Pro iPhone with an iPhone Pro Max size display.

Same sizes although the mini is gone — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) September 8, 2021

While the iPhone 14 rumors are always fun, we still have to actually announce the iPhone 13. Apple is expected to announce its latest generation of iPhone at its 'California Streaming' event on Tuesday, September 14. The company is also rumored to reveal the Apple Watch Series 7, the 3rd generation of AirPods, and the 9th generation iPad.