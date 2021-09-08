Score a saving on iPad Pro (2021): $100 off at Amazon

Finally

Ross Young: iPhone 14 Pro models likely to feature under-display Face ID

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max may be the last Pro iPhone with a notch.
What you need to know

  • The iPhone 14 is likely to feature an under-display Face ID sensor.
  • The technology will likely be reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
  • The iPhone mini is expected to be discontinued after the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 14 could be the first iPhone to feature under-display Face ID technology.

The idea, which was pitched by Apple leaker Jon Prosser earlier today, has been backed up by display analyst Ross Young. According to Young, the feature will be reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

When someone pointed out that Young's prediction lines up with claims made by Apple leaker Jon Prosser earlier today, Young clarified that, although the technology is likely, it is still in development and could be scrapped until 2023.

The display analyst also showed what he expected for the 2022 lineup of iPhones and reiterated earlier worries that Apple would get rid of the iPhone mini next year. Instead, the company is expected to offer an 'iPhone 14 Max' which would include the features of the non-Pro iPhone with an iPhone Pro Max size display.

While the iPhone 14 rumors are always fun, we still have to actually announce the iPhone 13. Apple is expected to announce its latest generation of iPhone at its 'California Streaming' event on Tuesday, September 14. The company is also rumored to reveal the Apple Watch Series 7, the 3rd generation of AirPods, and the 9th generation iPad.

