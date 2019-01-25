Currently, in the Safari app on Mac, you can use AutoFill to automatically fill in forms, usernames, and passwords on web pages, including information from contacts, credit cards, and other forms. You can setup AutoFill web forms in Preferences in the Safari app.

Apple's macOS 10.14.4 Developer Beta 1 , which was released earlier this week, includes a new tool for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air owners who have Touch ID. The update allows you to add Autofills in Safari with your finger for the first time.

Once macOS 10.14.4 is released to the public and if the feature remains (it's a beta after all), Mac owners with supported devices will be able to use Safari AutoFill just by putting their finger on the Touch ID reader. The new Touch ID setting is located in System Preferences under Touch ID.

Currently, you can use Touch ID on macOS to unlock your Mac, using Apple Pay, and making purchases in iTunes and the Mac App Store.

In addition to adding the ability to use Safari Autofill with Touch ID, the macOS 10.14.4 Developer Beta 1 also includes Apple News for Canadian users. The same feature is coming for iOS users in the upcoming iOS 12.2 update.