The ad shows two people capturing video of someone's marriage proposal. One of them has an iPhone, the other a Galaxy Note 10. The Galaxy Note 10 is able to blur the background of the video, making for a better overall effect.

Apple may not even have its iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max in stores yet but Samsung is already on the offensive. It's released a new YouTube video inviting iPhone fans to "fall in love" with its Galaxy Note 10. It's hoping that the Live Focus feature will do the trick.

Samsung then delivers the kicker, saying "Missing a little… je ne sais quoi? Switch to the Galaxy Note10. And fall in love with Live Focus Video." You have to give Samsung extra points for French, really.

There's no doubting that the feature sounds pretty great, and it's definitely not something the iPhone can do at this point. At least, not by using the standard iPhone Camera app. But as MacRumors notes, apps like the popular FilMIC Pro can definitely do something similar.

Whether any of this is enough to make iPhone users switch to a Galaxy Note 10 remains to be seen. It starts at $949 and is already on sale, whereas the iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999 and goes on sale next Friday, September 20th. The iPhone 11, with its one fewer cameras, goes on sale on the same day starting at just $699.

