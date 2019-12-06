Sandmarc iPhone 11Source: SANDMARC

  • SANDMARC has announced its new line of lenses for the iPhone 11 range.
  • It has created new anamorphic, telephoto, wide-angle and macro lenses.
  • They can all be bought for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Maker of iPhone photography accessories SANDMARC has just launched its brand new range of lenses for the new iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

As reported by Cinema5D, there are four new lenses, an anamorphic lens, a telephoto lens, a wide-angle lens, and a macro lens.

Here is a video showing off the new lenses!

You can also by a fisheye lens, as well as various filters and accessories. The filters that SANDMARC sells are compatible with some of the lenses, take a look at the full range of products here.

With regards to the anamorphic lens, Cinema5D said:

The lens adapter gives you a cinemascope 2.4:1 wide aspect ratio when you "de-squeeze" the original 16:9 image coming out of the iPhone. Part of shooting with an anamorphic lens, your footage will have a beautiful oval bokeh as well as light-streak lens flares.

Now the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max have built-in telephoto lenses, however by adding a 2x telephoto lens from SANDMARC you get up to 4x zoom, equivalent to a 60 mm lens. The Macro lens is for up-close detail and features a hood to protect your lens from the subject. The iPhone 11 and 11 Pro feature a wide-angle lens as well, however the report notes that you can't shoot in night mote with this lens. By attaching a SANDMARC lens, you'll get wide angles without sacrificing night mode.

The iPhone, of course, is intrinsically very capable of shooting stunning photos, however, for those who want to elevate their mobile photography game just a bit more, this new range could well do the trick.