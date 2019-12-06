What you need to know SANDMARC has announced its new line of lenses for the iPhone 11 range.

It has created new anamorphic, telephoto, wide-angle and macro lenses.

They can all be bought for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Maker of iPhone photography accessories SANDMARC has just launched its brand new range of lenses for the new iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. As reported by Cinema5D, there are four new lenses, an anamorphic lens, a telephoto lens, a wide-angle lens, and a macro lens. Here is a video showing off the new lenses!

You can also by a fisheye lens, as well as various filters and accessories. The filters that SANDMARC sells are compatible with some of the lenses, take a look at the full range of products here. With regards to the anamorphic lens, Cinema5D said: Amazon's 12 Days of Deals is here with big discounts for all