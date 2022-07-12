You don't need to be working in a data center to need to plug things into a network switch these days. We all have so many devices, and with some of them needing as much bandwidth as possible it stands to reason that a good managed switch would be a good idea. Right now you can get the TP-Link 8-port managed switch with a massive 50% reduction in price.

The TP-Link managed switch has eight ports and includes support for all of the important features you'd expect from such a thing. There is support for VLANs to help people separate traffic while port mirroring, loop prevention, and cable diagnostics are all also built into the device's network monitor features.

This managed switch also includes support for port and tag-based quality of service (QoS) settings, allowing people to give certain types of network traffic preferential treatment over others. That can be vital if you need to ensure that your gaming traffic isn't bogged down by your housemate doing boring things like work!

TP-Link and Amazon would normally sell this managed switch for around $50, but this Prime Day that price is slashed in half. Not everyone will need a managed switch, but this one could be a great way for people to dip their toes into the world of more advanced home networking. It should also be great for small businesses, too.

A better network is just a click away

TP-Link Managed Network Switch | $24.99 at Amazon

