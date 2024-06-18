Best Prime Day Apple deals: What to expect and early savings
If you like to get your hands on the best Apple deals around, then you're probably already waiting for more information about the next edition of Amazon's annual Prime Day sale. There's going to be another Prime Day in July, but we don't know the exact date just yet.
Right now, you'll already find some excellent deals on Apple gear on Amazon. There are reductions on everything from Macs and MacBooks to AirPods and beyond, with some lowest prices scattered in for good measure. These prices are likely to drop even more over the day itself, so keep your eyes peeled for even bigger sales to come.
Prime Day Apple deals at a glance
- MacBook Air M3 |
$1,099$899 at Amazon
- iPhone 15 Pro Max | $0.1 at via Boost Infinite at Amazon
- iPad mini |
$499$399 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 9 |
$399$299 at Amazon
- AirPods 2 |
$129$79 at Amazon
- Govee 100ft smart strip lights |
$72$45 at Amazon
Best Prime Day Mac deals
MacBook Air M2 13-inch| $999 $829 at Amazon
The cheapest MacBook that money can buy right now is the M2 MacBook Air, which we've seen discounted as low as $829.
Price checker: $999 at Apple | $999 at Best Buy | $829 at B&H Photo
MacBook Air M3 | $1,099 $899 at Amazon
This MacBook Air deal is one of the best we've ever seen, with a new lowest price for one of the best MacBooks. That's a $200 saving, making it only $70 more than the also reduced MacBook Air M2.
Price check: $1,099 at Best Buy | $1,099 at B&H Photo | $1,099 at Apple
MacBook Air M3 15-inch| $1,299 $1,129 at Amazon
The 15-inch MacBook Air is a larger, more expansive portable chassis that's still super thin and light, and features the potent M3 chip. Despite only being a couple of months old, it's already $170 off.
Price checker: $1,299 at Apple | $1,199 at Best Buy | $1,299 at B&H Photo
MacBook Pro M3 14-inch| $1,599 $1,399 at Best Buy
If you want the powerful M3 chip but you also want Apple's more premium MacBook Pro chassis, this is the laptop for you. Get a 120Hz display and more ports for better connectivity, we've seen up to $200 off the list price of $1,599.
Price checker: $1,599 at Apple | $1,449 at Best Buy | $1,399 at B&H Photo
MacBook Pro M3 Pro 14-inch| $1,999 $1,699 at Amazon
The M3 Pro version of the MacBook Pro is also on sale, with $300 off this even more powerful version of the MacBook Pro.
Price checker: $1,999 at Apple | $1,999 at Best Buy | $1,699 at B&H Photo
MacBook Pro M3 Pro 16-inch| $2,499 $2,199 at Amazon
If you want a bigger screen for gaming, viewing, and visual tasks, the 16-inch version of the M3 MacBook Pro is certainly worth a look at $300 off.
Price checker: $2,499 at Apple | $2,499 at Best Buy | $2,199 at B&H Photo
Mac mini M2 | $599 $557 at Amazon
We think this is the best-value Mac that money can buy, but only at its reduced price of $499, which we're yet to see on Prime Day.
Price checker: $599 at Apple | $599 at Best Buy | $599 at B&H Photo
Best Prime Day iPhone deals
iPhone 15 Pro Max | $0.1 at via Boost Infinite at Amazon
The headline price here is one that you can only get if you choose the $70 per month unlimited data plan, but given you're saving so much on the device itself its still an excellent way of getting the iPhone 15 Pro Max in your pocket for less.
Price check: $1,099 at Best Buy | $1,199 at Apple
iPhone 15 from $0.1 with unlimited data plan at Amazon
You'll need to go for the more expensive $70 unlimited data plan, but then you'll get an excellent deal on the iPhone itself.
Price check: $829 at Best Buy | $799 at Apple
iPhone 15 Plus $0.1 with unlimited data plan at Amazon
The only way to get this price on the iPhone 15 Plus is to choose the more expensive Boost unlimited data plan, but then you get the phone effectively for free.
Price check: $929 at Best Buy | $899 at Apple
iPhone 14 (Midnight, Renewed) | $799 $483 at Amazon
This renewed phone deal will net you over $300 off the iPhone 14, perfect if you don't mind a second hand device or paying up front for your phone.
Price check: Apple $799 | Best Buy $799
Best Prime Day iPad deals
iPad Pro M4 11-inch | $999 $944 at Amazon
$45 off the latest and greatest iPad is not a discount to scoff at. If you're looking for the 11-inch iPad form factor, then this M4 iPad Pro is the one for you.
Price check: $999 at Best Buy | $949 at B&H Photo | $999 at Apple
iPad Pro M4 13-inch | $1,299 $1,219 at Amazon
Want something a bit bigger? The 13-inch M4 iPad Pro has a larger $80 discount and gives you all of the benefits of the smaller 11-inch model with an even more gorgeous 13-inch OLED display.
Price check: $1299 at Best Buy | $1299 at B&H Photo | $1299 at Apple
M2 iPad Air 6 | $599 $569 at Amazon
A $30 saving on the new M2 iPad Air? Not bad at all considering Prime Day isn't until July.
Price check: $599 at Best Buy | $599 at B&H Photo | $599 at Apple
M2 iPad Air 6 13-inch | $799 $754 at Amazon
Want a larger iPad but the iPad Pro 13-inch is just too pricy? Pick up the 13-inch M2 iPad Air with $45 off right now and get a massive screen for less.
Price check: $799 at Best Buy | $799 at B&H Photo | $799 at Apple
iPad 10th-gen | $349 $329 at Amazon
The entry-level iPad has just got a price cut and you can get an additional $20 discount at Amazon right now.
Price check: $349 at Best Buy | $329 at B&H Photo | $349 at Apple
iPad mini | $499 $399 at Amazon
The iPad mini might now be the oldest iPad in the lineup now, but this is still an excellent saving. It might drop more over Prime Day, however, so it's well worth keeping an eye out for further price drops.
Price check: $399 at Best Buy | $469 at B&H Photo | $499 at Apple
Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals
Apple Watch Series 9 | $399 $299 at Amazon
This deal brings the Apple Watch Series 9 back down to it's lowest price, with a hefty $100 discount. We're hoping for further discounts over Prime Day, but this is still a great price if you're looking to pick one up now.
Price check: $329 at Best Buy | $399 at Apple
Best Prime Day AirPods deals
AirPods 2 | $129 $79 at Amazon
This is still the lowest price we've seen the AirPods 2 at, and it's unlikely to get any lower than this. It's a great deal too, and makes them a whole lot more affordable thanks to a $50 discount.
Price check: $79 at Best Buy | $109 at B&H Photo | $129 at Apple
AirPods Pro 2 | $249 $189 at Amazon
This isn't quite the lowest price that the AirPods Pro 2 have ever seen, but it's still a great deal. This is a $60 discount, although we're hoping they drop further over Prime Day itself.
Price check: $229 at B&H Photo | $189 at Best Buy
AirPods Max | $549 $449 at Amazon
The AirPods Max have seen lower prices, but this one is still a good discount. That's $100 off for those (like us) who can't do math, so you're still getting a massive discount.
Price check: $529 at B&H Photo | $529 at Best Buy
AirPods 3 | $179 $169 at Amazon
This deal isn't all that much of a reduction at the moment — you're probably better off going to B&H Photo where there is a bigger discount.
Price check: $159 at B&H Photo | $169 at Best Buy
Best Prime Day HomeKit deals
Govee 100ft smart strip lights | $72 $45 at Amazon
This deal nets you a massive 100ft strip of smart lights for an incredible price with $30 off. That's a great saving and a great start for a HomeKit-enabled smart home.
Price check: $55 at Best Buy
Meross LED Lights 2-pack | $30.99 $28.99 at Amazon
These are some of the cheapest smart bulbs around and let you change the color of your lights using Apple Home or even Siri.
Price Check: Meross $29.99
Kasa Smart Plug Mini 4-pack | $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon
Turn any "dumb" appliance into a smart one for just $9, with a pack of four smart plugs that monitor energy and can be controlled using your voice or your iPhone.
Price Check: Only at Amazon
August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Generation) | $229 $167 at Amazon
This August Wi-Fi smart lock is a great way to secure your home, all while making entry and locking up even more convenient. Share access with friends and family, and leave the house in peace every time.
Price check: August $199
eufyCam 2C Pro | $319 $159 at Amazon
Secure your smart home with two 2K cameras at half price! Cameras last 180 days on a single charge and are IP67 water resistant, making them perfect for the outdoors.
Price check: Eufy $319
Q&A
When is Prime Day?
We don't know exactly when Prime Day is going to be, but it's going to be in July. Last year, it was on July 11 and July 12, so we reckon it will be something similar this year. As soon as we know the dates, we'll let you know so that you can get ready for the big sale.
Do I need a Prime Account?
Yes, for the very best deals of the sale you will need an Amazon Prime account. You can get a 30-day free trial for the sale mind you, if you've never been a Prime Member before, so that's well worth bearing in mind. Make sure not to get the trial too early, however — you want to make sure that you get it during the sale! Best to wait for the official dates to arrive before taking the plunge.
If you want the deals in the Prime Day sale, you're going to need an account. Thankfully, you needn't pay for the first month, and you can get access to all the deals.
What Apple deals are there over Prime Day?
There are always some epic Apple deals over Prime Day. We usually see some lowest prices ever, allowing you to get the best deals of the year. Even better, other retailers (not wanting to be outdone) also lower their own prices, so you can often find even better deals around the web.
