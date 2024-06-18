Best Prime Day Apple deals: What to expect and early savings

If you like to get your hands on the best Apple deals around, then you're probably already waiting for more information about the next edition of Amazon's annual Prime Day sale. There's going to be another Prime Day in July, but we don't know the exact date just yet.

Right now, you'll already find some excellent deals on Apple gear on Amazon. There are reductions on everything from Macs and MacBooks to AirPods and beyond, with some lowest prices scattered in for good measure. These prices are likely to drop even more over the day itself, so keep your eyes peeled for even bigger sales to come.

Best Prime Day Mac deals

Best Prime Day iPhone deals

iPhone 15 Pro Max | $0.1 at via Boost Infinite at Amazon The headline price here is one that you can only get if you choose the $70 per month unlimited data plan, but given you're saving so much on the device itself its still an excellent way of getting the iPhone 15 Pro Max in your pocket for less. Price check: $1,099 at Best Buy | $1,199 at Apple

iPhone 14 (Midnight, Renewed) | $799 $483 at Amazon This renewed phone deal will net you over $300 off the iPhone 14, perfect if you don't mind a second hand device or paying up front for your phone. Price check: Apple $799 | Best Buy $799

Best Prime Day iPad deals

Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 9 | $399 $299 at Amazon This deal brings the Apple Watch Series 9 back down to it's lowest price, with a hefty $100 discount. We're hoping for further discounts over Prime Day, but this is still a great price if you're looking to pick one up now. Price check: $329 at Best Buy | $399 at Apple

Best Prime Day AirPods deals

Best Prime Day HomeKit deals

Govee 100ft smart strip lights | $72 $45 at Amazon This deal nets you a massive 100ft strip of smart lights for an incredible price with $30 off. That's a great saving and a great start for a HomeKit-enabled smart home. Price check: $55 at Best Buy

Meross LED Lights 2-pack | $30.99 $28.99 at Amazon These are some of the cheapest smart bulbs around and let you change the color of your lights using Apple Home or even Siri. Price Check: Meross $29.99

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 4-pack | $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon Turn any "dumb" appliance into a smart one for just $9, with a pack of four smart plugs that monitor energy and can be controlled using your voice or your iPhone. Price Check: Only at Amazon

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Generation) | $229 $167 at Amazon This August Wi-Fi smart lock is a great way to secure your home, all while making entry and locking up even more convenient. Share access with friends and family, and leave the house in peace every time. Price check: August $199

eufyCam 2C Pro | $319 $159 at Amazon

Secure your smart home with two 2K cameras at half price! Cameras last 180 days on a single charge and are IP67 water resistant, making them perfect for the outdoors. Price check: Eufy $319

Q&A

When is Prime Day? We don't know exactly when Prime Day is going to be, but it's going to be in July. Last year, it was on July 11 and July 12, so we reckon it will be something similar this year. As soon as we know the dates, we'll let you know so that you can get ready for the big sale.

Do I need a Prime Account? Yes, for the very best deals of the sale you will need an Amazon Prime account. You can get a 30-day free trial for the sale mind you, if you've never been a Prime Member before, so that's well worth bearing in mind. Make sure not to get the trial too early, however — you want to make sure that you get it during the sale! Best to wait for the official dates to arrive before taking the plunge.

