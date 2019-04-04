Following up on the iTap 2 car mount series released in November last year, iOttie has announced the new iTap 2 Wireless series. Each product in the lineup will feature a different way to connect to your car, either by attaching to your air vent, your dashboard, or your CD player slot. Compared to previous series like the Easy One Touch 4, the new iTap 2 Wireless will have stronger magnets and larger models to secure a variety of phones from big to small. Each mount features Qi wireless charging, too, for even more convenience.

Each mount is currently available for pre-order at $54.95 through the iOttie website. They aren't available on Amazon or at other retailers just yet, but if you pre-order through iOttie, you can use the code iOttie15 to save 15%. That deal expires April 19.

The dashboard and windshield iTap 2 Wireless includes two magnets to ensure your smartphone stays connected even while in its case. The suction cup is strong, reusable, and designed to cling well wherever you place it on the windshield. If you prefer a dashboard install, the pad will work on smooth and textured surfaces. It works on a ball joint to pivot and rotate for the best possible angle.

The iTap 2 Wireless air vent mount can secure itself to any air vent in your car using a strong twist lock mechanism. This is one of the easiest ones to install since it easily grabs hold of the air vent and keeps your phone secure with a magnetic grip.

The final model from iOttie attaches the iTap 2 Wireless mount using your CD player slot. If you don't bother to use that part of your car's stereo anymore, it might as well find some use now. It installs in the CD slot using a rubberized connector that will work with any CD player and keeps your car and your mount safe from damage.

