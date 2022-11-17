1Password will keep all your passkeys safe in 2023

Password management company 1Password has today announced that it would begin to support passkeys starting next year. The company also confirmed that it had joined the FIDO Alliance board after being part of the setup for some time.

With 1Password now sitting on the FIDO Alliance board, the company will have a more significant say in how passkeys are rolled out across the internet, saying that it hopes to "deliver on the promise of making this future accessible to everyone, everywhere. It goes on to say that it sees its "appointment to the FIDO Alliance board as an important opportunity to strengthen our commitment to the cause."

1Passkey

1Password announced it's sitting on the FIDO Alliance board via a blog post (opens in new tab), but it's a new demo page that is the most exciting thing the company shared today. A new webpage (opens in new tab) allows people to create their passkey and save it in 1Password, as long as they're already customers. Of course, you'll also need to be using Chrome for now, but that's a limitation that will surely change.

The webpage guides people through creating their passkey and saving it while listing several companies that already support passkeys in a new directory (opens in new tab).

Passkey support was added to Apple's devices with the release of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16, and macOS Ventura. The idea is simple — people suck at creating passwords, so passkeys replace them. No more passwords or usernames and authentication is handled on-device using biometrics like Face ID or Touch ID. You can also scan a QR code, too.

You can learn more about passkeys and how 1Password will keep them safe on the company's website (opens in new tab). 1Password was already one of the best password managers; could it also be the best passkey manager?