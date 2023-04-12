This free VPN is now available to all iPhone owners

Popular web browser Opera is rolling out a huge new security feature for everyone who uses its app on the iPhone and iPad.

The importance of using a VPN can't be overstated and while there are plenty of options out there, Opera's is completely free. What's more, like all the best VPN options, this is available on every platform you're likely to use.

Today's announcement comes with Opera already offering the same VPN functionality via its other platforms including the Mac.

Safety first

Opera had already made the iPhone and iPad VPN available to some people as part of an early access program, but now it's rolling it out to everyone who wants it.

"When users browse the internet, they can be subject to data collection from websites and online services, many of which are not always transparent about how they store and use this data," an Opera press release reads. "Meanwhile, unsecure networks, such as some public Wi-Fi are vulnerable to attacks from bad actors, which can compromise sensitive personal data like web banking information or credit card details."

A VPN helps to protect against that, and by putting one right into the web browser Opera makes it easier than ever to stay protected. Users don't have to log into any services or other apps and just have to press a button.

Just as importantly, Opera says that it doesn't collect your browsing history either.

"A no-log service, the VPN does not collect any personal data or information related to users’ browsing history or originating network address, ensuring anonymity," the statement reads. Not all VPN providers can boast that.

Anyone who wants to take the free VPN for a spin can download Opera (opens in new tab) now. It's free, although we're told that users should expect the VPN to become available "within the coming weeks." Keep that in mind if you don't see the VPN button just yet.