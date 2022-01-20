Worried your identity could get compromised? Then you should use one of the best VPN services on your iPhone or iPad. If your company has a private intranet that you need access to while on the road, if you regularly use public Wi-Fi networks, or if you travel the globe and want your iPhone to think it's still in your home country (or a different country), a VPN will help you out. Here's how to configure a VPN on iPhone or iPad.
What's a VPN?
A virtual private network, or VPN, is a service that creates a direct connection from your computer to another network. For example, some businesses have an internal intranet that can only be accessed while you are on-location. A VPN can create a secure connection by rerouting the link to that location.
A VPN helps protect your identity and data and keeps you safe from other online threats for personal usage. If you want to stop advertisers from profiling you across the web, regularly bank or shop online, or want to protect yourself when on public Wi-Fi networks, a VPN is for you.
Another everyday use for a VPN is making your iPhone or iPad appear in a different geographical location. This is useful if you want to access regional services away from home or content that isn't available in your current country.
What you need
You can use a VPN service on your iPhone or iPad with ease. First, you'll need to pick a provider and install its app. We recommend ExpressVPN as the best iPhone & iPad VPN as well as the best Mac VPN because it's easy to use, offers a fast, reliable connection, has excellent customer service, and is affordable. With our special deal, you can save 49% on a one-year subscription and get three months of extra service for free.
There are also other excellent services like NordVPN, Surfshark, and plenty of others.
You can also configure your VPN client manually. To set up your VPN client manually, you will need the setup information before starting, like the server, remote ID, username, and password. If you don't have this information, ask your company's system administrator or tech support, or contact your VPN service for help.
How to configure a VPN on your iPhone or iPad with a VPN provider
The easiest way to set up a VPN client on your iPhone or iPad is through a provider like those listed above. First, check out some of the best VPN deals, sign up for one of those excellent services, and install the relevant app on your iOS device. Then open it and sign in to your account.
After signing in, you'll be prompted to permit the app to add a VPN configuration to your iPhone. Tap Allow to have the VPN configured on your iPhone automatically.
You'll then be prompted to enter your passcode, Touch ID, or Face ID to permit a change in your VPN settings. Enter your passcode, or activate Touch/Face ID.
Once the VPN is enabled, you can select and connect to it at any time without having to open the app again (use the app to change your location and adjust other settings).
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
Tap General.
- Select VPN. If you have more than one, select the VPN client you want to use.
Toggle the Status switch on.
When you're done using the VPN, follow the instructions above to turn it off. Don't forget to turn it off, especially if you're on a free, limited plan.
How to manually configure a VPN on your iPhone or iPad
With your login information on hand, you can manually configure a VPN client on your iPhone or iPad.
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
Tap General.
- Tap VPN.
Choose Add VPN Configuration.
- Tap Type.
- Select your VPN type from IKEv2, IPSec, or L2TP.
- If you change your mind, you can tap on Cancel in the upper left corner to go back.
- Enter the VPN settings information including description, server, and remote ID.
- Enter your authentication login, including your username (or certificate) and password.
- If you use a proxy, enable it by tapping Manual or Auto, depending on your preferences.
- Tap Done.
Under VPN Configurations, toggle the Status switch on.
When you're done using the VPN, follow the same steps as above to turn it off. Then, repeat the process when you need to turn it on again.
Lots of VPN benefits
VPNs provide a great way to protect yourself from scammers and marketers alike. Better still, the packages are often on sale so that you can save big depending on the time of year.
If you need to activate a VPN on Mac, we have a guide for that as well!
Updated January 2022: Includes current information.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:
1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).
2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.
We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
