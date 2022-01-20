Worried your identity could get compromised? Then you should use one of the best VPN services on your iPhone or iPad. If your company has a private intranet that you need access to while on the road, if you regularly use public Wi-Fi networks, or if you travel the globe and want your iPhone to think it's still in your home country (or a different country), a VPN will help you out. Here's how to configure a VPN on iPhone or iPad.

What's a VPN? A virtual private network, or VPN, is a service that creates a direct connection from your computer to another network. For example, some businesses have an internal intranet that can only be accessed while you are on-location. A VPN can create a secure connection by rerouting the link to that location. A VPN helps protect your identity and data and keeps you safe from other online threats for personal usage. If you want to stop advertisers from profiling you across the web, regularly bank or shop online, or want to protect yourself when on public Wi-Fi networks, a VPN is for you. Another everyday use for a VPN is making your iPhone or iPad appear in a different geographical location. This is useful if you want to access regional services away from home or content that isn't available in your current country.

What you need You can use a VPN service on your iPhone or iPad with ease. First, you'll need to pick a provider and install its app. We recommend ExpressVPN as the best iPhone & iPad VPN as well as the best Mac VPN because it's easy to use, offers a fast, reliable connection, has excellent customer service, and is affordable. With our special deal, you can save 49% on a one-year subscription and get three months of extra service for free. There are also other excellent services like NordVPN, Surfshark, and plenty of others. You can also configure your VPN client manually. To set up your VPN client manually, you will need the setup information before starting, like the server, remote ID, username, and password. If you don't have this information, ask your company's system administrator or tech support, or contact your VPN service for help.