What you need to know
- During the September 2021 Nintendo Direct, a feature film based on the Super Mario Bros. IP was announced.
- The movie was said to feature voice-overs by actors like Chris Pratt and Anna Taylor Joy as the voices of Mario and Princess Peach.
- The movie has now been delayed to Spring 2023, as per a tweet authored by Shigeru Miyamoto.
Every year, Nintendo fans wait for the annual Nintendo Direct with bated breath. These presentations are often full of surprises, and the September 2021 Nintendo Direct was no exception. A feature film based on Nintendo's beloved mascot Mario was announced, being done by the animation studio Illumination. While the famous voice of Mario, Charles Martinet, was said to be involved in some capacity, actor Chris Pratt will be the main voice of the titular plumber.
The initial release date was set to Holiday 2022, only a short time after its announcement. However, a new announcement via the official Nintendo of America Twitter account states that the movie will be delayed.
The tweet was purportedly authored by Nintendo video game designer, producer, and director, Shigeru Miyamoto, who has had a direct hand in the Super Mario Bros. film's development. He states that the decision to delay the movie was reached after discussions with his partner at Illumination. The new global release has been pushed to Spring 2023, with the film being released on April 7, 2022 in North America, and on April 28, 2022, in Japan.
