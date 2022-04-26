Every year, Nintendo fans wait for the annual Nintendo Direct with bated breath. These presentations are often full of surprises, and the September 2021 Nintendo Direct was no exception. A feature film based on Nintendo's beloved mascot Mario was announced, being done by the animation studio Illumination. While the famous voice of Mario, Charles Martinet, was said to be involved in some capacity, actor Chris Pratt will be the main voice of the titular plumber.

The initial release date was set to Holiday 2022, only a short time after its announcement. However, a new announcement via the official Nintendo of America Twitter account states that the movie will be delayed.

This is Miyamoto. After consulting with Chris-san, my partner at Illumination on the Super Mario Bros. film, we decided to move the global release to Spring 2023–April 28 in Japan and April 7 in North America. My deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 26, 2022

The tweet was purportedly authored by Nintendo video game designer, producer, and director, Shigeru Miyamoto, who has had a direct hand in the Super Mario Bros. film's development. He states that the decision to delay the movie was reached after discussions with his partner at Illumination. The new global release has been pushed to Spring 2023, with the film being released on April 7, 2022 in North America, and on April 28, 2022, in Japan.