Best answer: If you're loving Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and want all the DLC fighters that come out, you absolutely should buy the Fighter Pass. It comes with a built-in discount versus buying each fighter separately.

You don't need to buy the Fighter Pass in order to get characters, as they can be bought individually for $6 each. Buying all of the fighters separately would run you $30, so the Fighter Pass represents $5 in savings. It's not a huge chunk, but if you know you'll eventually want all the fighters then that's $5 you can put toward something else.

The Fighter Pass is the ultimate value for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans. For $25, you'll get all the planned DLC fighters the moment they drop, including the newly-announced Joker fighter from Persona 5!

There will be five new fighters in all. Nintendo has already announced the first character, and that's Joker from Persona 5. You can view his fighter reveal trailer above. We're said to be seeing his arrival by the end of April 2019.

We still don't know who the other four fighters will be, but Nintendo says the goal is to introduce newcomers whom we might never guess would make an appearance in a Smash Bros. game. Joker — as well as the pre-order bonus fighter Piranha Plant — certainly fill that bill, and it'll be interesting to see who else is announced in the months to come!

What does each fighter come with?

Alongside the fighter and a gaggle of their skins, each fighter comes with a new stage and several new music tracks to enjoy. You'll be able to use these stages and tracks even if you aren't using the fighter they came with!

When will the new fighters be available?

Nintendo will release fighters gradually over the course of 2019 and into the early parts of 2020. It began with the launch of Piranha Plant as a promotional release character for those who bought the game by a certain date. Others will have to wait until Piranha Plant is made available for individual purchase later this year.

As far as the rest, we'll see Joker released by the end of April as previously stated, and we can expect a new fighter every few months or so until all of them have been released.

What else comes with the Fighter Pass?

Folks who buy the Fighter Pass will also get a Swordfighter costume to use when creating custom Mii fighters. The costume lets you wear the threads Rex wore in Xenoblade Chronicles 2. It features an energy sword and royal blue/red armor.