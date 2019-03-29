Best Answer: Yes, if you are an avid collector of special editions of games or limited physical runs of indie games. The Collector's Edition of Hollow Knight will have a ton of cool collectible goodies, and the Switch version includes some bonuses. If you are not into collectibles but still want to own a physical copy of Hollow Knight, a physical Standard Edition will also be available for sale.

What is Hollow Knight?

Hollow Knight is an indie Metroidvania-style game from Team Cherry. It originally launched in 2017 for Windows, macOS, and Linux, and then it came over to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2018. It's critically acclaimed and is definitely one of the best Metroidvania games that you can get on the Switch.

The story behind Hollow Knight involves a knight who sets out on a quest in order to uncover the secrets of Hallownest, which is a long-abandoned insect kingdom. However, there are many dangers lurking within Hallownest, and you'll need to make sure that you dodge, dash, and slash your way through them with an arsenal of upgradable skills, weapons, and items you'll find on your journey. The game also has challenging boss battles, puzzles to solve, and a lot of hidden secrets.

What does Hollow Knight: Collector's Edition come with?

First, the Collector's Edition of Hollow Knight will come with everything that the physical Standard Edition comes with. This means the game card, a manual, a fold-out map of Hallownest, and all of the DLC: Hidden Dreams, The Grimm Troupe, Lifeblood, and Godmaster.

While all of that sounds nice and dandy, the real reason you would want the Collector's Edition is all of the awesome collectible loot it comes with. The goodies include:

A metal brooch with display stand, wall hook, and dual-pronged fastener

A 14-page Quirrel comic book

Gold foil collector's box

Gold foil art print set

All pre-orders for the Collector's Edition also come with a papercraft set. Those who get the Nintendo Switch version of the Collector's Edition also get a Hollow Knight-themed cleaning cloth to keep their Switch screens fresh and bug-free.

When will the physical release of Hollow Knight drop?

All Hollow Knight physical editions will begin shipping out on May 31. This includes both the Standard Edition and Collector's Edition.

How much will these cost?

The Hollow Knight physical Standard Edition for Nintendo Switch will cost $35 at Best Buy or $34 from Fangamer.

The Hollow Knight Collector's Edition will run $69 and is only available from Fangamer.