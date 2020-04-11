Best answer: With the arrival of the 2020 iPad Pro lineup, the iPad Air 3 (2019) is now the oldest current tablet being offered by Apple. Despite this, it remains an excellent choice for creatives and video-takers who need extras the budget iPad doesn't provide. Still, we're not recommending it for most tablet buyers right now due to its age and price.
- A better choice right now for most: iPad 7 (2019) (from $329 at Apple)
- Mid-priced goodness: iPad Air 3 (2019) (from $499 at Apple)
- Best and most expensive: iPad Pro (2020) (from $799 at Apple)
The Goldilocks choice
First introduced in March 2019 alongside the iPad mini 5, the iPad Air 3 (2019) surprised many when it was released. Before this, the iPad Air name hadn't been used for over two years. Its place in the iPad lineup makes sense, however. The tablet is right in the middle between the iPad Pro and iPad 7.
With the iPad Air 3 (2019), you receive a 10.5-inch Retina display with wide-gamut and TrueTone ambient color temperature matching. It also comes with Apple's A12 Bionic chipset, the same one in the iPhone XS, 3GB of memory, a Lightning connector, Touch ID biometric fingerprint sensor, two stereo speakers, a 7-megapixel, 1080p front-facing camera and an 8-egapixel, wide color f/2.4, and 1080p rear camera. You can get it in silver, space gray, or gold, with 64GB or 264GB of storage.
For this, you can expect to pay at least what you would for the original iPad in 2010 — around $499.
Versus the iPad 7
The iPad Air 3 (2019) is $170 more than the iPad 7 (2019), which arrived on a scene a few months later. For the extra cost, you get a better chip (A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine vs. A10 Fusion chip), more storage availability (up to 256GB vs. a maximum of 128GB), and a better, slightly larger display. There's also a better front-facing camera on the iPad Air 3 (2019) (7MP compared to 1.2MP).
Versus the second-generation 11-inch iPad Pro
Launched in March 2020, the 11-inch iPad (second-generation) is the first new iPad Pro in nearly two years (along with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (fourth-generation). You'll pay at least $300 more for the 11-inch iPad Pro over the iPad Air 3 (2019).
For the extra price, you'll receive Apple Pencil (second-generation) compatibility, an A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine, more memory, up to 1TB of storage, 12-megapixel wide and 10-megapixel Ultra Wide cameras, compatibility with the upcoming Magic Keyboard, a USB-C connector, and much more.
Who should buy the iPad Air 3 (2019)
If you're a creative professional, heavy gamer, or someone who needs the latest and greatest technology, go with the 2020 iPad Pro. For everyone else, the decision whether to purchase the iPad Air 3 (2019) or iPad 7 (2019), comes down to three critical factors: price, storage, and speed.
When storage is most important (think lots of photo- and video-taking, and casual gaming), the iPad Air 3 is the better choice, since you can have twice the fun! The iPad Air is also speedier, thanks to a better chip. With regards to price, the iPad Air 3 (2019) is more expensive; however, because it's older, you might be able to find it at a discount.
But iPad 7 (2019) is our choice for most
However, because of its age, the iPad Air 3 (2019) isn't the ideal choice for most folks, unless you can get it at a discount or need the extra storage it provides. Therefore, go with the iPad 7 (2019). which isn't that much different, is a newer device, and yes, will save you some significant cash.
For most, this is our choice
iPad 7 (2019)
No frills goodness
Don't be fooled. The latest iPad is the best choice for most. When money is tight, this is the one to get.
Go for it
iPad Air 3
Not pro, but close
The iPad Air 3 (2019) may cost the same as the original iPad, but it brings an almost full-on, pro-level feature set with it for that price. Still, because it's now over a year old, you might want to hold off on buying this one.
Premium choice
iPad Pro (2020)
When you want and can afford the best
The newest tablet in Apple's lineup, the iPad Pro (2020), is available in two sizes: 11 and 12.9 inches.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Protect your iPad Air with these great cases
Looking for some trustworthy and stylish cases for your new iPad Air (2019)? We have a plethora of ‘em right here for you to check on out!
Protect your iPad Air 3 from little fingers' fumbles with a kid's case
Kids are great, but they aren’t always the greatest when it comes to keeping tech safe and secure. Lucky for you there are plenty of iPad Air cases available that mesh well with your new toy and your little one!
Charge that iPad Air on the go, anywhere and everywhere!
Looking for a convenient and efficient portable charger for your iPad Air 3? Here are a few that are bound to keep your battery life alive and thriving no matter where you are!