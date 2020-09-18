Best answer: It's worth investing in AppleCare+ to protect your new iPad Air because of its extended warranty, access to 24/7 tech support, and lower repair fees. It also covers Apple Pencil and an Apple-branded iPad keyboard.

Like any insurance plan, AppleCare+ provides peace of mind for your device

Your iPad Air is a powerful device designed for mobility. Because of this movement, it's essential to keep it protected from an accidental fall or internal problems.

Like with all electronic devices, problems can crop up at any time, well past the standard warranty period. With a little additional insurance, your purchase will be safe, and you won't have to pay the full price if it's damaged. With AppleCare+, you'll pay a lower cost to repair any damage than you would without that coverage.

What is Apple's standard warranty?

Apple's standard warranty offers 90 days of free technical support and a one-year limited warranty. If something goes wrong with your device within the first 90 days, you can call 1-800-APL-CARE to get help over the phone for your problem.

If something goes wrong with your iPad Air, that isn't your fault, Apple will repair or replace your device or device part. Issues like these can include RAM malfunctions, drive errors, and more.

So, if you turn on your tablet for the first time and the screen has strange vertical lines running down one side, or the speakers have a weird crackling noise emanating from them, then Apple would replace it at no extra charge.

The benefits of AppleCare+