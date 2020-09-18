Best answer: It's worth investing in AppleCare+ to protect your new iPad Air because of its extended warranty, access to 24/7 tech support, and lower repair fees. It also covers Apple Pencil and an Apple-branded iPad keyboard.
Like any insurance plan, AppleCare+ provides peace of mind for your device
Your iPad Air is a powerful device designed for mobility. Because of this movement, it's essential to keep it protected from an accidental fall or internal problems.
Like with all electronic devices, problems can crop up at any time, well past the standard warranty period. With a little additional insurance, your purchase will be safe, and you won't have to pay the full price if it's damaged. With AppleCare+, you'll pay a lower cost to repair any damage than you would without that coverage.
What is Apple's standard warranty?
Apple's standard warranty offers 90 days of free technical support and a one-year limited warranty. If something goes wrong with your device within the first 90 days, you can call 1-800-APL-CARE to get help over the phone for your problem.
If something goes wrong with your iPad Air, that isn't your fault, Apple will repair or replace your device or device part. Issues like these can include RAM malfunctions, drive errors, and more.
So, if you turn on your tablet for the first time and the screen has strange vertical lines running down one side, or the speakers have a weird crackling noise emanating from them, then Apple would replace it at no extra charge.
The benefits of AppleCare+
AppleCare+ works as an extension of your device's existing warranty, and it provides the same benefits, no matter which product you own.
With AppleCare+, you get the following:
- A three-year limited hardware warranty
- Three years of 24/7 technical support
- Coverage for up to two incidents of accidental damage (subject to a service fee) every 12 months.
The cost of AppleCare+
There are different prices for AppleCare+ depending on the type of device you have. For iPad Air, you'll pay $69 for the additional coverage of AppleCare+, or $3.49/month for 24 months.
If you have to use the accidental damage coverage that AppleCare+ provides, know that Apple will charge you a service fee for any damage you cause to your device. Apple's service fees under AppleCare+ break down like this:
- $49 per incident for iPad
- $29 per Apple Pencil or Apple‑branded iPad keyboard
With many of the same internals found on the more expensive iPad Pro, the latest iPad Air is ready for service. It's also the best iPad of 2020 for most people.
