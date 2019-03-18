Best answer: Yes. AppleCare+ not only extends the hardware protection to two years, but it also allows you to repair accidental damage to your iPad Air twice for a very reduced fee.

What's covered without AppleCare+?

If you choose not to purchase AppleCare+, your new iPad Air will come with the standard warranty that Apple has on all their iPads.

One year limited hardware warranty

90 days of free technical support

This means if your iPad has some sort of defect with the internal hardware such as the battery, RAM, the Lightning port, or any other hardware problem, and it's not due to accidental or intentional damage, Apple will repair or replace it.

The standard warranty also gives you 90 days of technical support, so if you're having issues with software or need help troubleshooting, you can call 1-800-APL-CARE and get help over the phone with your issue.

The benefits of AppleCare+

If you choose to get AppleCare+ for your iPad Air, you'll have to pay either a flat fee of $69 or $3.49 monthly for 24 months. Whichever payment method you choose, you'll get the same benefits.

Extends your iPad and Apple Pencil coverage to two years from your AppleCare+ purchase date

Adds up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage, each subject to a service fee of $49 for iPad and $29 for Apple Pencil.

24/7 technical support via, phone, online chat, or in-store at Apple retail locations.

If you ever feel like you might need technical support, or you're buying the iPad Air for someone who isn't as tech-savvy, the Apple support can be an invaluable tool to have access to whenever you're in a sticky situation.

Of course, the best part of the AppleCare+ package is the drastically reduced prices on repairs for damage. If you crack the screen on your iPad Air, replacing the screen can cost hundreds of dollars, but if you have AppleCare+, you're only spending $49. Plus, it also covers damage to your Apple Pencil!

Do I have to buy AppleCare+ at the same time as my iPad Air?

Nope! You can actually purchase AppleCare+ through Apple any time during the one-year limited warranty period. That means, if you bought the iPad Air today, this time next year, you could sign-up for AppleCare+ and get an additional two years of coverage, making your coverage three years in total.

If you choose to wait and not purchase AppleCare+ right away, just remember you don't have the additional benefits of AppleCare+.