Best answer: That fancy iPhone 11 Pro is tempting for anyone with its advanced triple rear camera and upgraded processor, but making the decision to upgrade is not easy. To put it simply, if you have an older iPhone 8 or 7 model, the upgrade is definitely worth the buy. For those with an iPhone X, the answer is not so clear cut. Check out the facts below to help you decide.

What are you working with?

A significant factor in the decision to upgrade is your current phone model. If you have an iPhone 8, for example, you have a lot more to gain from an upgrade than someone who has an iPhone X. When compared to an iPhone X, the iPhone 11 Pro has a few advantages, but the two models share similar characteristics when it comes to processor speed and battery life. The iPhone 11 is a massive upgrade when compared to the iPhone 8, however.

So first and foremost, take a look at your current phone model and compare its specifications to those of the newer iPhone 11 Pro. This will help you to decide if the upgrade is worth it.

Justifying the high price

The iPhone 11 Pro is pricey; there's no denying that. If you don't have an iPhone in good enough condition to trade in, you're looking at a minimum of $1000 for the most basic version. For someone who recently dropped almost a grand on the iPhone X, the expense of the iPhone 11 Pro may seem too high for a similar phone. For those of you upgrading from an older iPhone 8 or 7, then this price is well worth the vast upgrade you get with the iPhone 11 Pro.

If money is not an issue, then why not upgrade? The iPhone 11 Pro has some incredible upgrade options, such as the larger Max version with a 6.5" display and a storage capacity as high as 512GB! Now that's a beast of a phone.

Getting the perfect shot with a triple rear camera

Without a doubt, the absolute best advantage of upgrading to an iPhone 11 Pro is the incredible triple rear camera. This baby offers 12MP resolution with wide and ultra-wide lens capabilities, which is already an upgrade over the previous iPhone X.

Another great benefit of this camera is that it offers night mode - a significant improvement over previous models, which were famous for producing low-quality photos in low light. This is not the case with the iPhone 11 Pro, which gives you beautiful, clear photos, even in low lighting and nighttime shots. If you like to use your iPhone to produce high-quality photos and videos, then the iPhone 11 Pro is well worth the upgrade.

How does the iPhone 11 Pro perform?