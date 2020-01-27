For the first time since the 2012 season and seventh time overall, the San Francisco 49ers are heading to the Super Bowl. Ahead of Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, Florida against the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs, 49er fans should consider buying one of these remarkable iPhone cases which celebrate the West Coast team. These vary in price and come in various styles for your enjoyment.
All in one: Skinit Folo caseStaff Favorite
This case from Skinit features faux-leather vegan materials and is printed with a vivid ink-infused process. With the inner-pocket, you can store your cash, ID, and up to four credit cards.
The quarterback: Jimmy Garoppolo
Garoppolo arrives at his first Super Bowl this year and hopes it's the start of a new 49ers dynasty. This case, designed by Joe Hamilton, is available for multiple iPhone models and in a vertical or horizontal orientation.
Rinse and repeat: Skinit Blast
Die-hard San Francisco 49ers fans will love this SKIN, which shows off the team's name countless times. Go 49ers!
Support the franchise: Vintage Program Case
It's been over 25 years since the 49ers last won a Super Bowl. That championship, after the 1994 season, was the fifth in 13 years, making it one of the most dominant franchises in NFL history. Relive the glory days with this impressive case, available for different iPhone models.
Red and gold: Forever Collectibles Case
This traditional dual hybrid two-piece rugged TPU case includes a hard shell with a silicone core. Available for the iPhone 11.
Teammates: Jimmy Garoppolo x George Kittle
Featuring tempered glass, this special case features the two 49ers stars, Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle, in celebration. Available for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Leather design: TPU Slim Soft Case
This iPhone 11 flexible case is made of premium TPU material for shock-absorbency and easy application, covering your device from every angle. Raised edges protect the screen and camera.
Classic look: Hard Plastic Case
Offering a unique design, this hard case gives you full access to your device's user interface, camera, and more. It's an excellent gift for 49ers fans everywhere.
Protect in style: Hybrid Impact Licensed Case
For the iPhone 11 Pro, this case shows off the team's iconic colors in a design sure to turn some heads.
Celebrate your favorite team
It isn't every year that your favorite NFL team gets to the Super Bowl. Since this year is unique, as a San Francisco 49ers fan, you deserve to celebrate in style by buying one of these cases. We're really loving the Skinit Folio Case, which offers a great design and useful pockets inside. If folios aren't for you, consider the classic Hard Plastic Case that's both practical and inexpensive.
Are you a long-time 49ers fan? Then you deserve the Vintage Program Case, which includes a unique design highlighting yesteryear. Whatever case you decide upon, you can't go wrong with any of the choices above. Have a happy Super Bowl and good luck!
