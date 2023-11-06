Nail the aesthetics with $40 off this Philips Hue Signe Gradient Floor Lamp

Smart lights are one of those things I committed to last in my rooms but they’ve had the biggest impact. Now that the excellent Philips Hue Signe Gradient Floor Lamp is on sale, it’s the perfect time to add a little light to your room.

Being able to imbue the room with the exact atmosphere you are looking for, you can do away with the harsh glow of an overhead lamp for something cooler, and much more customizable. This is close to the lowest we have ever seen it priced at.

Brighten your room

Philips Hue Signe Gradient Floor Lamp | $329.99 $289 Coming with an excellent array of colors, great app customizability, and some smart home functions like voice controls, the Philips Hue Signe Gradient Floor Lamp is well worth its price, especially while it's on sale.

As we said in our Philips Hue Signe Gradient Floor Lamp review ‘The scale and brilliance of Signe’s colors mean you can justify the purchase of this lamp for almost any purpose. It could be a brilliant, fluorescent addition to a gaming cave, the perfect complement to a home cinema system, or a soft, warm light for your bedroom. ‘

It has millions of colors in its arsenal, a fully dynamic set of controls, and can connect with up to 10 others to light up your whole house in one go. This means that you could pair it with another light dynamically to further the ambiance in your room. You can fully dim it when you want or blast it for more direct light when needed.

The only model currently on sale is the one with a black base but this is my favorite as it's the most understated model. When the lights are the whole show, not many will be looking at the base. And what a great show it puts on.